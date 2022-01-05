TikToker discovers mistake in “Don’t Look Up” and film director responds

A few weeks ago, the Netflix platform announced the launch of “Don’t Look Up” (“Don’t Look Up”), the new film by the American filmmaker, Adam Mckay, who served as director, screenwriter and actor in the famous program “ Saturday Night Live ”from 1995 to 2001. He was also the director of other films such as“ Vice ”(2018),“ Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues ”(2013) and“ Step Brothers ”(2008).

Since its premiere, the film has not stopped receiving criticism and opening the conversation about the role of the media, governments and the crises they could face in a troubled society. It is a film that makes us lose hope in humanity, due to how individualistic it has become and the apathy it shows for public affairs, such as politics or the economy.

The film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep made headlines again, after a TikTok user noticed an error in the tape, forcing McKay to speak out and say that the misstep was included due to the covid-19 pandemic.

In the alleged error published by Ben Köhler’s TikTok account, identified as @sightpicture, the moment when the film crew appears in one of the shots accidentally wearing masks. The moment lasts less than a second, but the impact of the discovery caused the video to accumulate 3.6 million views and more than 327,000 “likes” on said social network.

The video was so relevant that Adam McKay himself responded through his Twitter account, assuring that it was not a mistake; According to the director, the scene was planned this way in relation to the covid-19 pandemic. “Good eye! We purposely left the crew incident to commemorate the strange experience of filming, “he said.

In his film, McKay narrates the conflict that would cause the fall of an immense comet on Earth, if science announced its impact in six months. How would the media react? Would the weight of scientists be enough to implement measures that allow the continuity of human existence? What interests would large corporations be willing to lose? The filmmaker’s speech raises thousands of possibilities and hundreds of readings. By the way, does the covid-19 pandemic sound familiar to anyone? The director of “Don’t Look Up” also makes a great nod to the catastrophe we are experiencing today.