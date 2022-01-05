This was Ben Affleck’s message to JLo that made love revive – People – Culture

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez was captured while enjoying a trip to Nevada (United States) with the actor Ben affleck, to whom she was engaged in 2003.

Although the rumors of the return of ‘Bennifer’, as their fans called the couple, began a few days ago, it seems that the reconciliation had been building since February of this year.

And it all started thanks to messages in emails.

According to ‘TMZ’, both actors contacted each other while López was in the Dominican Republic filming the movie ‘Shotgun Wedding’. Period in which, in addition, his relationship with the former baseball player Alex Rodriguez he was going through a crisis.

Among the messages exchanged, there was one in which Affleck brought out the ‘romantic in him’: after seeing the photos of the artist in the Caribbean, he told her what beautiful you looked and how much he wanted to be with her.

Sources close to the couple also assured that JLo loved the actor’s writingTherefore, she said that Affleck could “possess her heart” with his words.

Their relationship evolved when López returned to Los Angeles in late April, days after her breakup with Alex Rodríguez was announced, after four years of relationship.

During these days, Affleck was caught leaving the artist’s home on several occasions, although they had not appeared together in public.

ben affleck getting out of the back of jlo’s escalade with his backpack and his can of coke zero like his science project partner’s mom just dropped him off at home after a study session pic.twitter.com/PRGPeOzhjG – bennifer’s body (@pinesiskins) May 10, 2021

“Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a couple of times in the last month. It’s natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they left off last time and now they are enjoying each other’s company.”, assured a source close to ‘E! News’.

On May 2, the actors they left together to the Yellowstone Club ski resort, in Montana (Nevada), after the VAX Live concert, which they both attended.

There they were alone for a week.

Lopez, 51, met Affleck, 48, while filming the movie ‘Gigli’, in 2002. They got engaged that same year and their wedding was scheduled for September 2003, but days before the event the engagement was canceled.

Will there be a ‘second chance’ for ‘Bennifer’?

