This is the luxurious mansion of 50 million dollars that Adele bought from Sylvester Stallone – Metro Ecuador

Adele started the year off on the right foot and acquired Sylvester Stallone’s amazing mansion, located in Beverly Hills. It has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms and was first offered for $ 110 million, then $ 85 million and, in the absence of buyers, it was finally sold for only $ 58 million to the interpreter.

The mansion fuses a Mediterranean and contemporary style, and it is located in a property of almost 20 thousand square meters in the luxurious North Beverly Park neighborhood of Los Angeles California, which is characterized by hosting ostentatious mansions of Hollywood stars and millionaires.

What is Adele’s new mansion like?

The interpreter of ‘Easy on Me’ acquired this property for almost half the initial price, which does not imply a significant expense in her statement, since it is estimated that her fortune exceeds more than 171 million dollars.

The mansion which was designed by architect Richard Landry, known for being designing the mansions of celebrities like Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, features a luxurious suite room main equipped with a sauna, steam bath, two bathtubs and a large terrace.

The property also has an opulent entertainment room and a custom bar with beautiful French doors, which open directly to the immense garden. It has a spacious kitchen, breakfast room, an office, gym, swimming pool, a space to practice golf and a garage with capacity to accommodate up to eight cars.

Neighbors of this spacious home in 90210 include Hollywood members such as Eddie Murphy and Denzel Washington and the value in this neighborhood is expected to increase as they are currently offering a nearby home deemed the “most expensive ever. auctioned ”.