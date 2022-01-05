This is perhaps the worst enemy of your heart

Psychological stress activates the fear center in the brain, setting off a cascade of reactions that can lead to heart attacks and strokes. (Rachel Levit Ruiz / The New York Times)

You are probably already familiar with these important risk factors for cardiovascular disease: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, diabetes, obesity, and lack of exercise. It is also very likely that your doctor has checked you more than once to see if you run these risks and, I hope, has given you advice or some treatment to avoid a heart attack or stroke.

But has your doctor also asked you about the level of stress in your life? Chronic psychological stress, recent studies show, could be just as important –or maybe even more — for your heart health than traditional cardiovascular risk factors. In fact, in people with not so healthy hearts, mental stress outweighs physical stress as a possible precipitant of fatal or nonfatal heart attacks or other cardiovascular events, according to the most recent report.

Study

The new research, published in November in the peer-reviewed medical journal, JAMA, evaluated the outcomes of 918 patients known to have underlying but stable cardiovascular disease to see how their bodies reacted to physical and mental stress. Participants underwent standardized physical and mental stress tests to see if their hearts developed myocardial ischemia —A significant reduction in blood flow to the heart muscles, which can be a trigger for cardiovascular events — under one or both forms of stress. The researchers then followed them for four to nine years.

Among study participants who experienced ischemia during one or both tests, this adverse reaction to mental stress significantly affected patients’ hearts and lives more than physical stress. They were more likely to have a non-fatal heart attack or to die of cardiovascular disease in subsequent years.

I wish I had known that in 1982, when my father had a heart attack that nearly killed him. Upon leaving the hospital, they warned him to not to overdo it with physical stress, such as not lifting anything that weighs more than 13 kilograms. But you were never warned about undue emotional stress or the risks of overreacting to frustrating circumstances, such as when the driver in front of you was driving too slowly in an area where you cannot pass.

The new findings underscore the results of a previous study that evaluated the relationship between risk factors and heart disease in 24,767 patients from 52 countries. That research revealed that patients who experienced a high level of psychological stress in the year before they entered the study were more than twice as likely to have a heart attack during an average follow-up of five years, even taking into account risk factors. traditional.

The study, known as Interheart, showed that psychological stress is an independent risk factor for myocardial infarctionsIt’s just as bad for the heart as the other more frequently assessed cardiovascular risks, explained Michael Osborne, a cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital.

In a healthy heart

But what about the effects of stress in people whose hearts are still healthy? Psychological stress takes many forms. It can occur acutely, caused by incidents such as the loss of a job, the death of a loved one, or the destruction of the home in a natural disaster.

A recent study in Scandinavia found that within the week after a child’s death, the risk of a parent having a heart attack was more than three times higher than expected. Emotional stress can also be chronicAs a result, for example, of continued financial insecurity, living in a high crime area, or experiencing relentless depression or anxiety. The bereaved parents in the Scandinavian study continued to have an elevated heart risk years later.

Osborne participated with a team of experts led by Ahmed Tawakol, also from Massachusetts General Hospital, in an analysis of how the body reacts to psychological stress. Osborne claimed that accumulating evidence on how the brain and body respond to chronic psychological stress strongly suggested that modern medicine had been neglecting a critically important danger to heart health.

It all starts in the brain’s fear center, the amygdala, which reacts to stress by activating the so-called fight or flight response, triggering the release of hormones that, over time, can increase levels of body fat, blood pressure and insulin resistance.

In addition, the team explained, the cascade of stress reactions causes inflammation of the arteries, promotes blood clotting, and impairs the function of blood vessels, all of which promote atherosclerosis, the arterial disease that underlies most from heart attacks and strokes.

Tawakol’s team explained that advanced neuroimaging made it possible to directly measure the impact of stress on various body tissues, including the brain.

Researchers are now studying the impact on the brain of a stress reduction program called SMART-3RP (Stress Management Program and Training for Resilience-Relaxation Response), as well as the biological factors that promote atherosclerosis.

Activities

The program is designed to help people reduce stress and build resilience using mind-body techniques such as mindfulness-based meditation, yoga, and tai chi. These measures activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which calms the brain and body.

Even without a formal program, Osborne said people can minimize their body’s reactions to stress and damage to the heart. One of the best ways is through regular physical exercise, which can help cushion stress and inflammation in the body that it can cause.

Since poor sleep increases stress and promotes arterial inflammation, developing good sleep habits can also reduce the risk of cardiovascular damage. Adopt a consistent bedtime and wake-up pattern, and at bedtime avoid exposure to screens that emit blue light, such as phones and computers, or use blue light filters for those devices.

Practice relaxing measures such as mindfulness meditation and calming techniques that slow your breathing, such as yoga and tai chi.

Several common medications can also help, Osborne said. Statins not only lower cholesterol, but also counteract arterial inflammation, which has a greater cardiovascular benefit than their cholesterol-lowering effects alone. Antidepressants, including the anesthetic ketamine, can also help minimize excessive amygdala activity and relieve stress in people with depression.

