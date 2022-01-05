This is Matt Damon’s crypto commercial that sparked mockery on networks

They compare the arrival of man into space with the purchase of cryptocurrencies in the new era.

Matt Damon was devastated by netizens when he released the latest commercial he participated in for Crypto.com, which many found distasteful.

The commercial was broadcast on American television during Sunday’s NFL game list, and was recently screened in some theaters in that country.

However, what its filmmakers considered creative and innovative, the audience called it exaggerated and painful, since it suggests that people who buy cryptocurrencies can enter a world inhabited by historical revolutionaries like the Wright brothers.

“History is full of almost (…) those who almost ventured, those who almost succeeded, but then it turned out to be too muchDamon says as he walks alongside an explorer who sailed around the world hundreds of years ago. “Then there are others, who embraced the moments and got engaged,” adds the Oscar-winning actor as clips of the Wright brothers airing for the first time appear. And in these moments of truth, these men and women, these mere mortals, like you and me, as they look over the edge, calm their minds and harden their nerves, with four simple words that have been whispered by the intrepid since the time of the Romans: fortune favors the brave“, Concludes the actor at the moment when the screen shows the web address of Crypto.com.

This commercial where Matt Damon compares buying $ 5 in ElonAssCoin to the Wright Brothers inventing flight or astronauts exploring space really hypes me up pic.twitter.com/8fOzCc46K0 – John W. Rich (Fake Tech Exec) (@Cokedupoptions) December 31, 2021

The commercial had already become known previously, but it is now when it goes viral thanks to the criticism of people who, little by little, have obtained more information about cryptocurrencies and have adopted them in their life or, at least, in their vocabulary.

However, the background that has been criticized in the networks is that the ad basically calls cowards those who have not managed to do impressive things such as traveling to space, inventing revolutionary objects or buying the “money of the future”.

This is how many Internet users reacted:

“Saddest thing about Matt Damon’s crypto speech where the viewer must ACT NOW or he’s a weak wimp is that this is a classic top 3 speech that all financial schemes have used to entice men to shell out their paltry savings. Nothing has changed in 150 years ”. “Matt Damon passes in front of a Spanish galleon. Are you going to put your life savings in the money of the computer dog that you cannot spend or are you a fag? “ “For the people who just go to AMC and don’t like the Nicole Kidman ad, at least they can’t get Matt Damon to call them an idiot for not buying Crypto before every movie.” “You may be zoned during commercials and you may not have noticed, but there’s an ad with Matt Damon comparing trading cryptocurrency to climbing a mountain and being an astronaut“.

