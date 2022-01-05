This is Kim Kardashian’s secret to having full lips: her makeup artist revealed it | Famous
Kim kardashian She is a celebrity who is always a topic of conversation, from scandals, extravagant looks and even professional achievements, however, something that catches the attention of makeup and hairstyle lovers is that she always sports an impeccable style.
A part of her that generates curiosity is her lips, because the 41-year-old celebrity has them thick and shiny, what is her secret? Her head makeup artist finally revealed it.
In accordance with Mario Dedivanovic, gave a tip in the magazine ‘Allure’ to outline the lips and achieve a thicker effect without the need for cosmetic treatment, making them look meaty.
The artist, who is behind several iconic Kim looks, shared a foolproof technique on lip lining and that they look very thick, yes, avoiding the pain of needles and discomfort from the ‘fillers’.
Nowadays it is common for famous women to go to a surgeon or specialist to apply hyaluronic acid and get a bigger mouth, but the makeup artist revealed that Kim kardashian You don’t need to go into an operating room to achieve the fuller effect on your lips.
How does Kim Kardashian get full lips?
Although makeup lovers know some technique on lip lining, Dedivanovic’s proposal is different since he only proposes to overline the cupid’s bow or the tips of the upper lip and the center of the lower lip.
This is in contrast to the famous technique of marking the entire mouth, a trick that brush lovers have done over the years.
As reported by Kim’s makeup artist, over-lining only those two indicated areas is extremely beneficial because “it shortens the space between the nose and lips, makes the lips look fuller, and gives the illusion that the mouth had a small ‘lift’ ( lifting)”.
In addition to following the essential tip of Mario Dedivanovic, the color of the eyeliner is very important. Although the artist did not state which is the ideal tone to achieve this effect, most people and celebrities have followed this tip using an eyeliner of the same natural color as the lips.
Also, ‘Allure’ magazine suggests using a darker color to sharpen the features. In such a way, those who follow this trick will be doing a ‘contour’ in their mouth.
What are the best lip liners?
According to beauty-focused publication ‘Allure’, it listed the favorite eyeliners of makeup artists, editors and consumers of this product.
Below these are the ideal ones to get the effect of thickness that it does Kim kardashian.
Victoria Beckham Lip Definer
This pencil is soft and intense formula, ideal for creating precise lip styles and can be used under the ‘lipstick’ or alone. There are them from the ‘nude’ tone, to the darkest. Its cost? 26 dollars.
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil
According to the editor of ‘Allure’ “I have used this lipstick for the last 5 years. I refuse to use another ”. The product has a creamy formula and adapts to any type of skin.
Huda Beauty Lip Contour 2.0
Makeup artist Rose Siard loves eyeliners from this brand because they are creamy and have high pigmentation. “It never mixes with my lipstick and its color lasts a long time.” “I like to apply the lipstick first so I mark the lips and then I apply my ‘lipstick'”.