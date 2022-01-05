This is how the mythical scene from Drake’s Betrayal will look like on the big screen

As often happens to Nathan drake, the good of Tom holland (Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Road Home) does not finish getting out of a mess when he is already up to his neck in another: Uncharted: the film heats the atmosphere with a view to its premiere on the big screen by offering the advance of one of the scenes that have remained in our retina the most. And the result, to the joy of all, it is pure spectacle.

Taking as inspiration the brutal scene of the chapter Stowaway From Uncharted 3: Drake’s Betrayal, our hero will be forced to avoid dangers and threats by clinging as best he can to several hanging loads from a moving plane. Luckily, and despite being two sagas that have little to do with each other, the pirouettes that Holland learned for the Marvel movies will be great for him to escape this and, hopefully, keep both boots.

Throughout the footage, spoiler-free but well loaded with action, We will also see other of the film’s protagonists in a much less risky situation than Nathan Drake’s, including Sully (Mark Wahlberg), Chloe frazer (Sophia Ali) and the mysterious Braddock (Tati Gabrielle). Of course, everyone will be really busy throughout the two and a half minutes that the scene lasts.

The trailer of Uncharted: the movie, in addition, it is accompanied by a more detailed synopsis of the plot that sets the tone of the film and the reward at stake in this adventure: a lost treasure valued at billions of dollars.

Cunning thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by experienced treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago.

What starts out as a heist job for the duo turns into an exciting, world-wide race to reach the treasure before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes his family is the rightful heir.

If Nate and Sully can unravel the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they can find a $ 5 billion treasure and maybe even Nate’s long-lost brother … But first they must learn to work together.

A great appetizer. And even though Ruben Fleischer, the director of the film, is clear that this adventure of the young Nathan Drake must have its own language, comparisons with video games are already inevitable. In any case, Uncharted will hit theaters in Spain on February 11, 2022, and its international premiere is scheduled for February 18, 2022.