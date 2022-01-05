This is how a problem was discovered on Asus Z690 Hero motherboards – FayerWayer

The Asus Z690 Hero motherboards arrived with problems, and the reason was discovered by a youtuber named Buildzoid: a capacitor installed backwards.

Reports of damage to ROG boards were constant, and according to The Verge started popping up on the Asus support forum and on Reddit.

Later, Buildzoid (with more than 147 thousand subscribers) carried out an analysis on your channel, where step by step he explained that there was a common characteristic in the problem: two MOSFETs (metal-oxide-semiconductor field effect transistors) burned out.

These elements are responsible for providing 5V power to a number of motherboard components, including the power supply subsystem for the DDR5 modules.

The youtuber considered that the damage was not caused by the MOSFETs, but by the capacitor right next to them … which was installed backwards, reversing the polarity and causing faults.

Asus talks about the problem and announces that it is working on replacements

The Asus company acknowledged the mistake it’s a statement (without naming the youtuber, but coinciding with the origin of the evil).

“We have preliminarily identified a possible reverse memory capacitor problem in the production process of one of the lines, which can cause corruption of debug error code 53,” the company noted.

Board serial shown by Asus

“The issue potentially affects units manufactured in 2021 with part number 90MB18E0-MVAAY0 and serial number beginning with MA, MB or MC.”

Asus appreciated the patience and support of users while working on the replacement program, in conjunction with government agencies. Obviously it will not be done immediately, but it will take time.

In a post on your facebook page The company added a link to a tool that checks if a Z690 Hero is affected by the problem, based on the serial number.