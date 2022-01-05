They will return to face-to-face classes Medicine and Dentistry of the UAEH

PACHUCA, Hgo., January 5, 2022.- The Institutional Health Safety Commission of the Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo (UAEH), based on state, federal and international guidelines, determined the staggered return to face-to-face academic activities of the degrees in Dental Surgeon and Surgeon for next Monday, January 10, as established in the General Calendar of Activities.

The students and academic and administrative staff will return to the university facilities applying the Institutional Protocol of Sanitary Security UAEH, endorsed by the Secretary of Health of Hidalgo, which can be found in the following link: https://www.uaeh.edu. mx / safe-return /.

The use of KN95 face masks will be mandatory, apply antibacterial gel when entering the premises, maintain a distance of 1.5 meters between people and wash hands frequently.

The Academic Area of ​​Medicine that offers the Surgeon program at the Institute of Health Sciences (ICSa), the higher schools of Huejutla (ESH), Tlahuelilpan (ESTl) and Tepeji del Río (ESTe), as well as the University City of Tulancingo, requests its students to attend as established by the educational unit.

Registered students from first to ninth semester who have answered the Survey on Covid 19 Vaccination of the Academic Area of ​​Medicine 2.0 will return to the classroom. Classes will be held at the established times.

Meanwhile, to return to clinical fields, that is, practices, students will go under the guidelines of each health institution.

Meanwhile, the Academic Area of ​​Dentistry, which provides society with a Bachelor’s Degree in Dental Surgeon and is located at ICSa, will gradually return to face-to-face activities that will begin on Monday, January 10 with students from sixth to ninth semester, will continue with those who are in third, fourth and fifth, to finish with those in first and second.

The rest of the educational programs will begin activities on January 24 as indicated in the General Activity Calendar; However, the return will be subject to the provisions of the state and federal health authorities, the epidemiological risk traffic light and international health protocols.