They turn a Billie Eilish song into a Pink Floyd song

Max frost is an American artist and multi-instrumentalist famous for covers and mashups that he uploads to his social networks. In the last video that the musician uploaded to his account Tiktok, managed to mix the style of one of the most famous progressive rock bands in history with one of the pop songs of the moment. The result was a funny but interesting sounding combo.

In one of the sections that Frost has on his Instagram account, he asked his followers what next mix he could make. That’s when a fan challenged him to perform a Billie Eilish song but in the style of Pink Floyd. Not easy if you take into account that they are totally different styles.

Without shrinking, the musician accepted the challenge of his follower and after a few days he uploaded a video with the curious product. In the clip, Frost explains step-by-step the procedures necessary to carry out the feat. “The first thing we’re going to need is the drums, then a bass, a guitar, a B3 organ, backing vocals, and lead vocals,” he explains.

Finally, He showed the final result using the song “Therefore I Am” to all his followers. Somehow, he managed to capture the sound of Floyd and translate it perfectly with the lyrics of Eilish. Quite an interesting video to watch. Here we leave it for you to see: