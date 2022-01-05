They find in Peru a mummy preserved in perfect condition

Archaeologists have found a mummy in very good condition in Peru. She was found in a fetal position with her torso and extremities covered with rope.

The find was in the archaeological complex Cajamarquilla, archaeologists indicate that it could be a Chaclla culture inhabitant buried between 800 and 1200 after Christ.

This finding was made by archaeologists from the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, headed by Pieter Dalen Luna. The find could help extend investigations into the mysteries of the settlement, one of the most extensive on the coast of lime.

According to the researchers, the mummy is a male who was housed in an oval underground funerary structure. He was found with his hands to his face, which has been determined to be a local funeral patron. Offerings were also found in the form of vessels, ceramics, mattes, remains of vegetables and some stone tools.

Offerings found with the mummy in Peru.

It is expected that there will be a more precise dating of the death date by radiocarbon dating but it is known that it could be a resident of the high Andean region.

According to the researchers, this finding would prove that the region was inhabited by coastal and highland settlers during the late pre-Hispanic period and that the area was also strategic for commercial exchanges.

The presence of a population from the mountains in this area has been corroborated from the Huarochiri Manuscript which says that, during the Inca period, the Huarochiranos under the command of Tutayquiri invaded areas such as Chaclacayo, Ñaña, even taking away the territory of Lati (Ate ).

The discovery was made within the framework of an archaeological research project that began this year. Students from the San Marcos, San Cristóbal de Huamanga and San Antonio de Abad del Cusco universities collaborate in it, who learn “in situ” the secrets of archeology in the 10 excavation units in the Kroeber sector.

