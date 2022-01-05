These are the 22 new series that promise a LOT for this 2022 – Spoiler Time

A few days ago we shared with you a list of series based on comics, video games and great franchises that we are looking forward to this 2022, What Moon knight, House of the Dragon Y The lord of the rings just to mention a few. This time we decided to make a new list with 22 new series that promise a lot for this year, that could set a trend in the conversation and that, in addition, are likely to sound strongly in the award seasons. Below the complete list in alphabetical order.

one Bel – Air (Peacock)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was the series that turned Will Smith in a star and back to this story, but this time as a drama we are very curious. Also, we want to know if this can still work today.

two Conversations with Friends (BBC ONE)

After the success of Normal People, a new novel by Sally rooney is yet to come and taking into account the great adaptation and the love story that the previous work was, We are eager to delve into this story where the theme of polyamory will be present.

3 Gaslit (STARZ)

One of the most scandalous historical episodes in the US government was the case Watergate, which will be taken to the small screen with Julia Roberts Y Sean Penn in front. As a curious fact, the production was not without scandal, since we remember that Armie hammer had to quit this project and Penn he was about to abandon him for a vaccine-related issue.

4 Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (HBO Max)

We will return to the universe of Gremlins in a new animated series, which will take us many years before the first movie. We will know the origin of Gizmo and how a Sam wing when he was only ten years old, he met the “adorable” creature.

5 How I Met Your Father (Hulu)

After a failed attempt with Greta gerwig as the protagonist, the spinoff of HIMYM it will be a reality and We are intrigued to know how the story was adapted so that it does not feel like a vile copy of the beloved sitcom and at the same time pays homage to what has already been done.

6 Love & Death (HBO Max)

In this new limited series, Elizabeth olsen will give life to Candy montgomery, better known as The ax killer, who killed her best friend after she found out that she and her husband were having a secret affair. A real life story that happened one night in Friday the 13th.

7 Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Another series of real life crimes and murders, but this time with Evan peters, who returns to work with Ryan murphy, to bring to the screen the story of Jeffrey dahmer, a brutal American serial killer. The story will be told from the perspective of the victims and how “white” privileges helped him continue his gruesome work.

8 Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The 90s star sex scandal Pamela anderson and the drummer Tommy lee, founder of Mötley crüe, will be the backbone of this series that will portray the problems faced by the difficult couple and how they took advantage of it to gain from their mistakes.

9 Resident Evil (Netflix)

More than enthusiasm, we have many doubts as to whether this time they will be able to give the fans of resident Evil an audiovisual adaptation that they have waited for so long since the Jovovich mile Y Paul WS Anderson.

10 Miss 89 (STARZPLAY)

STARZ bets on the original series in our region, and among its first productions is this series that will take us through the dark world of beauty pageants during the 80 in Mexico City.

eleven Severance (Apple +)

This sci-fi drama is created and directed by Ben stiller, that with a luxurious cast shows us how an experiment will turn the work and personal life of employees upside down, a fact that will unleash many truths.

12 Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (Showtime)

The success of Uber will be brought to the screen in this new anthology series by Showtime where Joseph Gordon-Levitt It will give the leader of the company who achieved enormous success, but who would later be cashed in after learning the stories of sexual abuse that led him to separate from his own company.

13 The Dropout (Hulu)

Another series based on a real life story, where the young woman Elizabeth Homes promised the development of a machine that with a single drop of blood could give test results for everything, something that would revolutionize the healthcare industry. But the reality was that she was cheating all her investors because her machine was not working.

14 The First Lady (Showtime)

This anthological series will introduce us to the fundamental role of three first ladies of USA at different times. The first season will feature Viola Davis What Michelle Obama; Michelle pfeiffer What Betty ford; Y Gillian Anderson What Eleanor Roosevelt. Three women who were able to impact critical decisions during their time at the White House.

fifteen The Gilded Age (HBO)

The new series from the creator of Downton abbey will finally see the light and it is another period drama, this time set in USA where a young woman, who comes to live with her rich aunts from New York, you will be dazzled by the opulence of this way of life.

16 The Midnight Club (Netflix)

The Producer’s New Series Mike flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House) is part of our list only because of the reputation of its creator. In this story, he will introduce us to a group of terminally ill young people who make a pact where the first to die will have to make contact with the survivors from beyond.

17 The Staircase (HBO Max)

Based on the documentary series of the same name that Netflix distributed in our region, now HBO Max takes up this story about a man accused of murdering his wife by throwing her down the stairs of his house. Although he always defended his innocence claiming that it was her total responsibility.

18 The White House Plumbers (HBO)

Another series related to the case Watergate, developed by the creators of VEEP, which will focus on E. Howard Hunt (Woody harrelson) Y G. Gordon Liddy (Justin theroux), who accidentally overthrew the presidency of Richard Nixon.

19 The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix)

After the adaptation of The witcher in series format, this universe has proven to be a success and Netflix is taking advantage to continue developing new productions like this last one that happens 1200 years before the existence of Geralt of Rivia, which will show the origin of the first sorcerer in history.

twenty We Own this City (HBO)

David simon, the man behind series like The Wire collaborate again with Hbo for the launch of We Own This City in a story where corruption and moral collapse seriously damaged the Baltimore Police Department.

twenty-one Wednesday (Netflix)

Based on the series of Mad Addams, director Tim Burton is developing a series where Merlina She is a young student of the Nevermore Academy where you will learn to master your psychic abilities. But he will have to face solving a case about a murder spree related to his family.

22 Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dinasty (HBO)

The director’s new series Adam McKay (Succession, Don’t look up) will take us to the decade of the 80, where the Los Angeles Lakers It boasted one of the most revered and dominant dynasties in sports, a team that defined an era, both on and off the pitch.