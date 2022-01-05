The theory connecting Toy Story and Monsters, Inc.

If you are a fan of

Pixar

, surely this chilling theory It will surprise you, because it connects to Toy story with Monsters Inc., since one of the characters in the toy tape was frightened by a terrifying monster.

In addition to the well-known case of Jessy’s cameo in the bedroom of Boo, there is another valuable element that gives us information to know that the films are intertwined.

There is another great connection that has to do with the villain Randall, that lizard that changes its skin to be able to camouflage itself with the paint.

Randall’s camouflage in Toy Story

There is a scene of Toy story in which Randal is shown camouflaging himself in a tapestry of clouds in Andy’s room. The theory of the tiktoker Mariana Alexa says that the monster scared the owner of Woody and Rex.

The above explains why Andy did not sleep alone and always did it in the company of one of his toys: the friendly cowboy Woody.

Randall It is a monster that has the power to disguise itself as a chameleon, so that benefit is used to hide between rooms and scare children away.

In fact, in Monsters university Randall was shown to be a good boy and even his friends nicknamed him “Randy”, very affectionately.

Without a doubt, this chilling theory It solves why little Andy was afraid, and it was not for less, because he was frightened by one of the most imposing monsters of Monsters Inc.

In turn, it shows us one more connection between the two emblematic Pixar films that no one would have expected to see, until it is analyzed in detail.

