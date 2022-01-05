The terrible mental disorder that “shames” Camila Cabello and that ruined her relationship with Shawn Mendes

The ‘Havanna’ singer announced a year ago that she suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder and stress problems associated with her demanding job, something that deeply affected her relationship with Shawn Mendes.

The talented artist Camila Cabello, who started his career in the group Fifthy Harmony, From which he left in 2016 to begin his first solo steps, he began to feel emotionally unstable before the outbreak of the pandemic, but his problem worsened over time. “Before [de la pandemia] I felt very drained. He had been working almost non-stop since he was 15 years old, ”Cabello lamented in the last episode of Time to walk broadcast by Apple tv a couple of days ago. “I was hardly home. I didn’t have time to know who I was outside of my career. Add to that my battles with mental health. With those toxic levels of stress, I didn’t even collapse because, despite everything, I kept working. “

In that same interview, she admitted that she had had a hard time revealing her disorder to the world because she felt “so ashamed.” “Anxiety and I are good friends. I listen to her, because I know she’s just trying to keep me safe, but I’m not paying too much attention to her. And I don’t let him make any decisions for me ”, he reflected. By then he admitted that he felt strong and healthy; He accepted his mental health problems and coped with them successfully. However, the appearance of the coronavirus broke that stability.