The tender photo of Alejandro Mayorga that proves that he has always loved Cruz Azul

Youth squad of Pachuca, debut with Chivas, referent of Pumas, but his heart has always been Cruz Azul, and this 2022 He has before him the challenge of consolidating his career in the team of which he has worn the colors since he was a child: Alejandro mayorga, the brand new reinforcement for the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament.

This was revealed by himself Durango side through their social networks, after being presented as the third reinforcement of La Maquina for the next contest, since shared an unpublished postcard in which it can be observed with the cement t-shirt well placed since it was a little boy, well He confessed to having inherited his father’s colors.

“I am the son of a Cruz Azulista of red bone, so since I was little I know how passion for these colors feels. Let’s go for the tenth, Cruz Azul “, showed off Alejandro mayorga just the day he was introduced as reinforcement, also issuing the warning that he will leave everything on the court so that The Machine conquers its tenth league title.

And is that the 24-year-old soccer player is ready to debut next Saturday with the Cruz Azul t-shirt, this time as a professional footballer and from the field of Aztec stadium, when the team led by Juan Reynoso receive the Xolos from Tijuana in the duel of the Day 1 of Clausura 2022.