The Spanish box office starts 2022 in low hours despite ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

We already said it last week: this Christmas was going to be characterized by having somewhat lazy weekends as it coincides with very homely days like Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Perhaps for this reason, and without a doubt because the public is not choosing to go to the cinema as their favorite leisure option, the first weekend of 2022 is settled with only 3.87 million euros raised by the 20 films in the Comscore ranking, that is, just over half a million viewers (569,854 to be more specific), a depressing number with which we can only wish that the year continues on an upward curve.

The only movie that is doing well is ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, from which we expected great results but is exceeding all expectations and raising money at the box office as if there was no pandemic. Worldwide it is already the 12th highest grossing film in history without adjusting for inflation, and in Spain this weekend has reached 20 million euros. It is a figure that we have not seen since February 2020, when ‘Frozen 2’ amassed 20.7 million.

And the Sony tape has done it in just three weeks, with a month ahead in which it will not have much competition (‘Morbius’ was the title destined to take over at the end of January, but for some reason the same distributor has decided to delay its release again to April). This weekend ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has added 1.49 million euros with a fall of 39% and an average of 1,684 euros collected in each of its 888 screens, so this spider is still very much alive and could reach 25 million or more.

The rest of the top 5 is practically the same as the previous weekend, except for the release of ‘West Side Story’ (the musical distributed by Disney is the great disappointment of the season and does not reach 800,000 euros in its second week) . ‘Sing 2!’ is in second position, and although it did not have a spectacular premiere, Universal’s proposal has obviously positioned itself as the family vacation option, adding 751,199 euros on its second weekend to a total of 3.53 million. Its very slight drop of 11% and its average of 1,361 euros per screen indicate that this karaoke will have a few encores.

It is followed again by ‘Matrix Resurrections’, although well below with 329,731 euros and a very sharp drop of 52%. It is very likely that at Warner Bros. they did not expect such a low performance for the return of such an iconic and intergenerational saga, but you have to bear in mind that its premiere on HBO Max in the US has made Lana Wachowski’s film available on pirate sites in the highest quality, and precisely the target audience of ‘Matrix’ knows how to download movies. It also doesn’t help that an “anti-woke” discourse has formed around him, robbing him of a large percentage of the young male audience it is targeting.

The only Spanish premiere this Christmas, ‘Mom or Dad’, has not worked as well as we would like, and in its third week it adds 308,546 euros to a total of 1.81 million. It has a slight 19% drop that points to a good maintenance in the coming weeks with no Spanish comedies (or any country) in sight. Let’s see if it reaches three and a half million.

The first mission, and maybe the last

And finally, the only premiere that has entered it this week closes the ranking. ‘The King’s Man: The First Mission’, Another film that, like the Steven Spielberg musical, Disney inherited from the purchase of Fox, has had very improvable results. In its first weekend it raises 301,567 euros, which amounts to 488,330 if we count from Wednesday to Sunday.

It is a very discreet debut underlined by the discreet 725 euros on average that it has obtained on each of its 416 screens. It is clear that the Spanish public, which gave ‘Kingsman: Secret Service’ almost 4 million and its sequel ‘The Golden Circle’ 4.14 million, has not found this prequel / spin-off very attractive, which, to make matters worse , arrives with countless delays to the billboard.