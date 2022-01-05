the scene that Leonardo DiCaprio helped rewrite 15 times – Publimetro México

Leonardo DiCaprio, who stars in the film Don´t Look Up, gave new details about the filming that follows the story of two astronomers who try to warn the discovery of an approaching comet that will probably destroy the planet Earth. Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence also participate in the project.

The film released on the Netflix streaming platform is co-produced by Adam McKay, who satirizes climate change, one of the most worrying issues for environmentalists and activists like DiCaprio. There are several scenes that attract the attention of the audience but one was very particularly funny for the actor and Oscar winner, to the point that he had to rewrite it about 15 times.

McKay spoke to Vanity Fair about the scene to be rewritten and which turned out to be the one that made audiences laugh the most. It introduced the two scientists in the Oval Office of the White House where they were trying to convince the president of the United States, played by Streep, of the impending disaster. It appears at the beginning of the film, and according to the director said, the cast spent about two days improvising the scene whose first 16 minutes were cut.

In addition to Leonardo DiCaprio, Don´t Look Up features Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance and Tyler Perry. The film already has six Critic’s Choise Award nominations including Best Cinematography, Best Comedy and Best Song, “Just Look Up.”

One of the prominent characters in the film is Meryl Streep who played the narcissistic president Janie Orlean, a skeptic of the environment and climate change. In the Entertainment Weekly chat “Around the Table,” the 72-year-old actress revealed how difficult it was to get into character after the pandemic that kept the world’s population in lockdown.

“It was very difficult for me. I hadn’t spoken to anyone in three weeks and I walked into the stadium in Worcester, put on my nails, put on my suit, and gave a speech to all these people. I just lost it, forgot how to act. Somehow being isolated like that dismantles your humanity, but thank goodness for Johah (Hill) because he made us laugh, ”quoted People.

The actor, who played the son and assistant to the president of the United States, did the same and praised Meryl Streep whom he considered “great.” “I had a lot of Fun. Once we were in the Oval Office it was great because it was a group of people that I know very well and respect deeply. It was like ‘Oh my God, we can joke around together.’