The real reason why Rodolfo Pizarro did not arrive at Chivas

The outlook does not seem encouraging for him Club Guadalajara in this winter market, since everything indicates that due to a personal decision they missed the opportunity to negotiate the arrival of Rodolfo Pizarro and the attacker will end up playing for the Rayados from Monterrey at Clausura 2022 Tournament due to the bad relationship with Amaury Vergara.

It is no secret to anyone that he “Joker” was one of the footballers dissatisfied with the leadership of the Sacred Herd almost four years ago when they decided to express their discomfort over late payments that the players had not received, which is part of the bad image they left with Jorge Vergara (RIP), then owner of the rojiblanco team.

However, everything indicates that with Amaury’s relationship was not the best either and this became evident with his refusal to accept any kind of deal for what Pizarro returned to Guadalajara, even though the soccer player, apparently, had agreed to lower his salary in order to return to the team with which he was champion in the Clausura 2017.

But beyond money, the president of Chivas did not want to accept an initial proposal that the sports director Ricardo Peláez tried for the services of one of the last darlings of the Guadalajara fans, who continues to miss him since he left the team, precisely to Rayados, before joining the Inter Miami of the MLS in 2020, according to the journalist Rubén Rodríguez.

“I have news of why you did not arrive at Chivas, because there was a proposal from Ricardo Peláez. Who do you think put his thumb down? Amaury Vergara. Why? Because two or three years ago he was in Chivas with Matías Almeyda there was not the best relationship, even a strong attempt and he said ‘no’. Even if it is borrowed, given away, no. Rodolfo Pizarro in Chivas no. He was the owner of the Chivas ”, explained the communicator on Fox Sports.