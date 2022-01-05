The ‘Pretty Woman’ cut-out dress in Pull and Bear

From the movie’s wardrobe ‘Pretty woman’ Not only are the long red dress full of drapes famous, the brown cocktail midi model printed with white polka dots or the jacket suit with Bermuda shorts, the first garment that wears Julia Roberts It is also part of that famous repertoire.

We refer, as you surely remember, to white and blue cut-out dress with a metallic washer on the central axis that the actress wears along with high patent leather boots the moment she meets Richard Gere on Rodeo Drive. Bold, sexy and modern, a mini and tight design faithful to the fashion of the nineties that could now be a trend and that directly is.

Julia Roberts in ‘Pretty Woman’. (Courtesy / Touchstone Pictures)

Unlike the rest, this dress has not been cloned countless times by fashion brands, until today: Pull and Bear has just launched its own version of the legendary first look of Vivian Ward, the character he played Julia Roberts, and it is ideal to release and not stop looking during the next parties. Keeping the original pattern, the Inditex brand offers us a monochrome reinterpretation that will make all movie lovers fall in love.

Black, also tight-fitting and with two large side slits, the new Pull and Bear dress Surely it will have a hole in your collection and we anticipate by pointing out that together with it you will sign some of your best night outfits of the season.

The Pull and Bear dress. (Courtesy)

Made with an elastic fabric that mixes polyamide, elastane and viscose in its weft to recreate that second skin effect, it is a model with a round neck, sleeveless, dropped armholes, openings on both sides of the abdomen, silver washer detail that joins the upper part with the lower part, a straight and mini skirt, and another opening in the back area.

It has been to see it and automatically remind us of the iconic two-color dress with which Julia Roberts He shows off his great guy in his first scenes as the protagonist of the unforgettable movie ‘Pretty Woman’.

The Pull and Bear dress. (Courtesy)

Part of the new collection of Pull and Bear, It will not take long to unleash the madness among the moviegoers and therefore burn out. If you like it and you see the ideal dress to wear on Christmas dates as well as in other events that will come later, do not think about it and buy it for only 20 euros. Available from XS to XL, due to its tight fit we recommend choosing a size larger than the one you normally wear.

From the firm’s team of stylists they show us that in addition to high-heeled boots, basic pumps or sandals with thin straps, you can also join their cut-out model to some sneakers and continue to squander sensuality in a casual key. The look is up to you, what can not be missing in your wardrobe is the dressed to the ‘Pretty Woman’.