The player who tested positive for Covid-19 in America

America is close to his debut in the tournament Closing 2022 and this Friday he will visit Puebla, although he could do it without full equipment since the Covid-19 would have already made its appearance in Coapa just days before the start of the contest where the Eagles They will seek to start with the three points.

Although, until a few days ago the tests had yielded zero infections, new tests would have brought the bad news, since the Uruguayan forward, Federico Viñas, would be infected according to what Monumental Eagles could confirm from sources close to the fact.

It is important to note that, despite the contagion, the player “Okay, everything in order”, as confirmed to this medium. It is worth mentioning that this would be the second positive result that Federico Viñas give for Codiv-19, the first of them during the tournament Guard1anes 2020 where he even suffered to recover since, when he was discharged, he took a long time to recover physically.

Official confirmation from the club is expected to know if there are more infections or it is only yours. In the same way, more tests will be applied to reaffirm the fact and take the pertinent measures since America has been handled with great care in its health protocols and that is why it has been one of the clubs with the least contagion since the beginning of the pandemic. .