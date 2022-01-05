The Plan in motion: Fernando Alonso received great news and fueled fear in Mercedes

Fernando Alonso made an auspicious return to Formula 1 during the 2021 season: with Alpine, he secured his first podium in seven years. With the new technical regulations and the change in design and aerodynamic regulations, the Drivers’ Championship will be more even than ever in 2022, and all teams start from scratch on important single-seater issues. It is in this sense that the French were able to bring good news to their runner.

During 2021, Alpine – led by Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon– was a second slower on average than his main rivals. In any case, the concern will remain in the past, because the new Renault engine would be close to giving the expected results. That will be important for the Asturian driver, who will be looking to get back into the fight for a world title this year.

In 2021, Fernando Alonso finished third in the Qatar Grand Prix

As reported by the site “‘Auto Motor und Sport”, Alpine would have the formula to match Mercedes: recover the 35 horsepower difference that separate them from the Germans and that limited too much the possibilities of the team. The Plan seems to be going perfectly, although the Spaniard highlighted some issues that still need to be improved.

“Not all the problems have been resolved yet, but we are on the right track. With my experience, I have a good vision of where we were doing well and what were our weak points, “he said. Fernando Alonso in dialogue with the aforementioned site. “I can help eliminate deficits. As good as we are as a team, we will need a fast car, but we are all now facing the same question, “he added. the two-time world champion with Renault.

The search for his third world title is closer after these news, although Fernando Alonso acknowledged that they should also focus on aerodynamics to get closer to the most important teams. “The new engine was absolutely necessary, but something still has to come out of the aerodynamics,” he said.

The Asturian finished tenth in the Drivers’ World Championship with 81 units

The announcement about his possible retirement

At age 40, Fernando Alonso he knows he is facing one of his last chances to fight for the World Championship again. In that sense, the Asturian said how many more years he would like to race in Formula 1 and that he will continue to be linked to motor sport.

“I hope to race another two or three more years in Formula 1 and then dedicate myself to other categories, because I love driving,” he expressed in an appearance with other sports figures for the company “FinetWork”.