The Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti is here, and it could be the most powerful graphics card yet

Image : Nvidia

Nvidia just raised the roof performance of your desktop and laptop graphics cards announcing in the CES 2022 an RTX 3090 Ti desktop GPU and chips RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti mobiles. At the other extreme, the company announced a new RTX 3050 desktop card from $ 249.

Let us begin by laptops. The new one RTX 3080 Ti, which is coming to dozens of new gaming rigs in the coming months, comes with 16GB of memory RAM GDDR6 and is supposedly more powerful than the desktop Titan RTX GPU. Nvidia claims that these chips can run 1440p games at 120 frames per second or higher.

Image : Nvidia

One step down is the RTX 3070 Ti, a dedicated graphics card what is 1, 7x faster than RTX 2070 Super GPUs found in gaming laptops last generation. It appears to offer only slightly less performance than the RTX 3080 Ti, and according to Nvidia can execute games in 1440p at 100 FPS or higher.

The Laptops with RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti technology will be available starting February 1.

We can also expect new ultrathin notebooks s for gaming with Nvidia’s new fourth-generation Max-Q, which comes with CPU Optimizer, a framework for the GPU to improve the performance, temperature and power of the CPUs next generation. In this way, Nvidia chips can download part of the work CPU to improve gaming performance and efficiency.

Another feature included in the new Max-Q software called Rapid Core Scaling tells the GPU which cores it needs to use based on load. working in real time. Nvidia says this enables more than 3x better performance when running demanding applications. Nvidia also claims that its Fourth generation Max-Q allows up to 70% more battery life, but we’ll believe it when we see it.

RTX 3090 Ti and RTX 3050 Desktop GPUs

Desktop users who need raw power and have a big enough budget should turn their attention to the new RTX 3090 Ti, a beastly desktop GPU with Shader TFLOPs, 78 RT-TFLOPs, 320 Tensor-TFLOPs and 24 GB of G6X 21 Gbps memory.

Image : Nvidia

Unfortunately, Nvidia did not clarify what kind of performance to expect, and he just said stay tuned “ later this month for more details. “

Those who don’t need the fastest performance can opt for the RTX 3050, which according to Nvidia can run the latest games at over 60 frames per second. The cheapest chip comes with 2nd generation RT cores for ray tracing and third-generation tensioning cores for DLSS and IA. Digging into the specs, the GPU has 8GB of G6 memory, 18 RT-TFLOP, 9 Shader-TFLOPS, and 73 Tensor-TFLOPS. The RTX 3050 will be available on January 27 starting on $ 249 , 80 dollars cheaper that RTX 3060.

“For the first time, you can play ray traced games with a Class 50 GPU at over 50 frames per second, ”said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of Nvidia GeForce.

Nvidia admitted that 75% of gamers still use GPUs GTX, although some of that is not by choice. The constant shortage of chips has made it almost impossible to buy an Nvidia RTX desktop graphics card. We can only hope that the supply of these newly announced chips is better than what we have seen in recent years, but we are not going to hold our breath.