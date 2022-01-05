The “Gallito” Vázquez reveals that Ricardo Peláez did not keep his word in Chivas

Jose Juan Vázquez inevitably is one of the footballers most remembered by the fans of the Chivas de Guadalajara being one of the scorers in the End of 2017 when they were imposed on UANL Tigers to proclaim themselves champions, therefore, his departure was controversial and this also left the midfielder some resentment with the sports director, Ricardo Peláez, who apparently did not keep his word.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

It was in 2020 when the directive of the Rebaño Sagrado decided to separate four footballers due to indiscipline, including “Gallito” himself, who attended a party without the consent of the leadership and it was precisely there that an accusation of sexual abuse was unleashed against Dieter Villlpando, which provoked the ire of the higher command.

Thus, Vázquez was one of the footballers named along with Alexis Peña and Eduardo López, in addition to Villapando, who had to face a complaint. But in the words of today’s soccer player of the Xolos de Tijuana, Peláez He never gave explanations about his departure from Guadalajara, nor did they allow him Give your point of view on what happened.

“It was funny because I didn’t know anything, I got Covid and I was at home, then I went to training and Chofis told me, but 5 or 6 days later; He told me about Dieter and it stayed that way. Two days later Ricardo (Peláez) He told me that something had come up and I told him that there was no problem, he owes nothing, he fears nothing; He told me that nothing was going to happen with me and that’s how it remained. When we were going to play in Mexico City they separated us and I didn’t even know what happened, until after Ricardo explained to us and well, no way ”, noted the “Gallito” in an interview for ESPN.

In this sense, the talented midfielder recognized that this delicate situation served him as a hard lesson to put more order in his career, but he was left with a bitter taste in his second stage with Chivas: “I had to be there, I think at the wrong time, but I took it with maturity. I didn’t like how things turned out, how they were told to us. That hurt me, it made me sad, but I learned from that. Today I am grateful that this helped me improve my life ”.