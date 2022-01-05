‘The Devil Wears Fashion’ is designated as a ‘fat-phobic’ movie and could be canceled

The Devil Wears Fashion was one of the most successful films of 2006 starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. Currently, it was 15 years after its premiere and many people imagined Miranda Presley and even identified with Andrea Sachs.

It was one of the hottest movies that revolutionized the screen at that time. and then similar stories were born. What’s new now is that it could be the next movie to go off the charts. Although, in the era of ‘cancellation’, many people do not agree that with the movie starring Meryl streep and Anne Hathaway, identifying her as ‘gordofófica’.

According to the Brazilian influencer Carol Moreira, the success of the film was due to the fact that it was intended to sell the public that having a few extra kilos was not correct. The situation occurred through his Twitter social network where he made some criticisms:

“I think it’s one of the most fat-phobic movies I’ve ever seen. In theory, the character uses 40 and is called FAT all the time. The other one is on a diet that only eats when you pass out … he tries to be thin and no one comes close to criticizing him. “

More criticism:

On the other hand, he did not emphasize only the ‘fat phobic’ that he analyzed from the film. If not also of the mistreatment that Anne Hathaway had in her leading role as Andy Sachs.

“The character suffers all kinds of abuse from all sides (from the boss, boyfriend, colleague) and none of this is seen in a negative light. She just needs to ‘fight more’ and everything will be fine. There is a point where the boss will come from her asking for useless tasks … and it reads like ‘the boss is like that’ “He stated in one of the tweets.

After the post, the influencer had comments in favor and against and questions. “The problem is not showing what the fashion industry is like, the problem is showing it as if it were great, nobody questions, criticizes, thinks … at the end of the film, the girl says that now she uses 38 to be happier and makes a toast. Why? “he questioned.

To end her publication, the famous one noted: “I understand that we have a good memory of things. I myself remembered this film as ‘tasty and fun’. And there are moments that are. My point is in the first tweet: that he aged badly, just that, let’s reflect and talk well 🙂 “.