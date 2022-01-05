The cases of Covid-19 towards Closing 2022

At ESPN Digital we recap the clubs that have yielded positive tests towards the new tournament

The Closing 2022 of the Liga MX is a few days away and, after the teams’ winter break, some players have yielded positive cases to Covid-19, which has even led to some commitments being rescheduled.

In ESPN Digital we make a recap of what has happened around this topic:

Tuesday, January 4, 2022

19:30 The game between Saints Y Tigers of day 1 of the Clausura 2002, which is scheduled for next Saturday, January 8 at the TSM, is shaping up to be postponed due to the Covid outbreak in the feline team, before which, it would be disputed on the 19th or 20th of this month , awaiting the endorsement of the lagoon directive.

The determination would be made official after they deliver the results of the PCR tests ordered by Liga MX prior to the opening day, to which the auriazules will undergo this Wednesday, which will finally serve as a procedure, confided a source familiar with the matter.

(With information from Héctor Tello)

19:00 At least five footballers from the Red Devils of Toluca They tested positive for Covid yesterday, however, this Tuesday it transpired that the number of coronavirus cases rose to 11 players from the scarlet squad, which could cause a rescheduling of their game on date 1 against Pumas.

18:00 Alteños from Tepatitlán reported that after performing antigen tests for Covid-19 on their soccer players, coaching staff and staff, they resulted in five positive cases, which are in isolation and complying with health protocols.

17:50 America’s midfielder, Fernando Madrigal, tested positive for the coronavirus by the team, which is why he missed training this Tuesday at El Nido. The soccer player does not present symptoms of this disease.

17:25 Tigers He trained this Tuesday at the University Stadium with 10 absences in his first team and with the uncertainty of what will happen with the match of matchday 1 against Santos Laguna.

The results of the PCR tests to which the isolated players were subjected were not disclosed by the club, as there was no change to those previously reported.

Finally, it will be those derived from the tests ordered by the MX League that the whole team will practice tomorrow, which will determine if the game takes place on Saturday, is postponed to Monday or postponed with a date to be defined.

The Liga MX sanitary protocol establishes that to reschedule a match, the club that presents the COVID-19 outbreak will have to have between 7 and 10 infected players of the same category, to reschedule the game within the same day. And a match can only be rescheduled for another day if the club has 10 or more COVID-19 positive players.

The first team players who did train today at ‘El Volcán’ were: André-Pierre Gignac, Nicolás López, Guido Pizarro, Luis Rodríguez, Diego Reyes, Sebastián Córdova, Rafael Carioca, Raymundo Fulgencio, Francisco Venegas, Aldo Cruz , David Ayala and Luis Quiñones (suspended for J1).

While the elements that did not train and remain isolated are: Carlos González, Carlos Salcedo, Jesús Angulo, Nahuel Guzmán, Hugo Ayala, Juan Sánchez Purata, Javier Aquino, Juan Pablo Vigón, Jesús Dueñas and Florian Thauvin.

(With information from Héctor Tello)

17:10 The Uruguayan forward Federico Viñas It was positive to the Covid-19 test carried out by the America, so it will not be able to be in the first game of the team.

A source confirmed to ESPN Digital that the South American tested positive, despite training with the team at this week’s practice restart.

(With information from Ricardo Cariño)

five pm Liga Expansión MX reported the change of time and day of the match between Correcaminos and Dorados, corresponding to Day 1 of the Clausura 2022 tournament. Now, the match will be played this Sunday at 8:00 p.m., this derived from an outbreak of Covid.

13:20 Tigers He trained this Tuesday at the University stadium and several players were absent from practice, because they are waiting for the results of the COVID-19 tests to which they were subjected in previous days to arrive.

12:30 Lion reported two positive cases of COVID-19 facing the start of Closing 2022. La Fiera will not participate in the first day of the new tournament and will debut until January 15 against the Xolos from Tijuana.

Through your official account Twitter, Los Esmeraldas revealed that two members of the squad were infected with coronavirus but did not disclose whether they are players or members of the coaching staff.

“After our first week of training, we have carried out 45 COVID tests on First Division players, Technical Corps and Staff members. The results show 2 positive cases. The people are already in isolation and under medical observation, complying with established protocols, “reported the club.

12:00 Cougars revealed that three players from the women’s team tested positive for COVID-19. The feline club also did not reveal the names of the soccer players and clarified that the players are being supervised by the institution’s medical staff.

Monday, January 3, 2022

18:00 At least five footballers from the Red Devils of Toluca They tested positive for Covid on the team’s return to training.

The campus was summoned, after receiving the weekend off for the New Year’s celebration; the last training session had been on Friday the 31st and this Monday they were subjected to antigen tests to allow them to enter the Metepec facilities and train.

In these rapid tests, at least five elements of the establishment yielded a positive result, for which the PCR examination was carried out, which gives a more precise result. In turn, people who had close contact with the infected footballers were also sent to undergo tests and wait in isolation for the health situation to be confirmed.

Board and coaching staff are waiting for the results to plan the rest of the week and the debut in the tournament against Pumas on Sunday. According to the regulations, in case of having between 7 and 10 positives, the match would be modified within the same day to be played on Monday or Tuesday, and if there were more than 10, the duel would be scheduled for another day.

(With information from Marcelino Fernández)

15:39 In the MX League They are waiting for the results of the PCR tests that will be carried out Tigers to make a determination about the programming of the game that, for the moment, will be played on Saturday 8 at 7:00 p.m.

The organism received notification from the club about the seven footballers it has isolated after testing positive for antigens and that this Monday they were subjected to PCR tests To have a more precise result, which will be reported this Tuesday and in the event that there were between seven and 10 positives, the game would be rescheduled for Monday and if there were more than 10 it would be played on another day.

Like Liga MX, Santos Laguna has already been notified of the situation and will adhere to the decision that must be made according to the regulations.

During the previous Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament, no match had to be postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in any of the teams, while in Guard1anes 2021, two matches in Monterrey (against León and Puebla) and one in América (against Juarez) had to undergo modifications from their original schedule due to outbreaks in both teams.

Information from Marcelino Fernández was used in the writing of this note.

13:33 With five casualties due to Covid-19, and without the announcement of the reinforcements, Rayados began his preparation to face Querétaro.

Rogelio Funes Mori and Celso Ortiz have been isolated as a precaution since last Sunday. Although the club has not issued any official statement, a source revealed that the goalkeepers who were confirmed positive by Covid-19, Esteban Andrada, Luis Cárdenas and César Ramos did not train either. Andrada has already tested negative for antigen and is waiting for the PCR result to return to training.

In turn, Rodolfo Pizarro carried out the physical and medical tests this morning and it is expected that in the next few hours he will be announced as a new albiazul element, like Luis Romo, a footballer who has also already complied with the rigorous tests and only his official announcement remains .

Information from Óscar Gallardo was used in the writing of this note.

13:08 The The duel between Tigres and Santos could be postponed because the Nuevo León team presents seven positive footballers by Covid-19 after the last antigen tests performed.

A source revealed to ESPN that seven university elements did not train this Monday at the Volcano, since they tested positive for the antigen, and now they are waiting until Tuesday to have the result of the PCR test to which they have already been subjected.

If there are between seven and 10 positive players, the commitment from Saturday could be moved to Monday, but if there were more than 10, the day would be changed, as established by the MX League in the regulation.

Elements such as Carlos González and Carlos Salcedo are currently isolated, while the reinforcement Jesús Angulo also remained under observation despite having already tested negative.