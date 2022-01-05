The best deals on sound bars for your Amazon TV

Enhance your home theater experience by adding professional audio … for an incredible price! (Photo: Amazon)

If you constantly wonder what that character just said and have to go back to hear it again, you may need to add a soundbar to your life. The soundbar is a simple add-on that can dramatically improve the audio on your TV, and Amazon has some great deals on many of its best-selling products to celebrate 2022! We’ve picked out a few of our favorite soundbars so you can update your TV’s audio settings for the new year.

Take a look at our favorite soundbars to complement home theater systems:

Get the best-selling soundbar Majority Bowfell for only 40 dollars

Small but powerful! (Photo: Amazon)

Let’s start with a real gem – the Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar is on sale for just $ 40! With a five-star rating from over 9,000 reviews, it’s stylish, unobtrusive, and is sure to blend seamlessly into your home theater setup. Its exceptional and impeccable sound quality is ideal to accompany those HD images that you paid so much for. At just 15 inches wide, it has a built-in subwoofer and puts out 50 watts of power, making it perfect for enhancing on-screen dialogue. That means you’ll hear voices clearly without having to turn up the volume on the TV to a level that breaks your eardrums. The voices sound with clear highs and the rest of the sounds are like floating in the environment at the right level.

“I can’t believe how cool this little soundbar is,” said a satisfied buyer at Amazon. “I wanted something so that I could listen to the Amazon Music and Spotify apps on my Roku without having to connect my Fire phone or tablet to my stereo. Wow, I was surprised at how good it sounded. Then my family watched a movie and we were thrilled by the sound quality as it turned our little living room into a movie theater. “

US $ 40 US $ 45 at Amazon

Save 33% on the Wohome S89 28-inch 80W Soundbar with HDMI-ARC

Great features at a great price. (Photo: Amazon)

Do you want to fully immerse yourself in the sound of movies, shows, music and everything you listen to? Take a look at the Wohome S89 28-inch 80W Soundbar with HDMI-ARC, lowered this weekend to $ 80 from $ 120.

Powerful built-in 4x 20W full-range speakers and 2x bass reflex tubes provide clear sound and deep bass for all your movies, music, news, games, and whatever else you want to listen to, from your living room to your bedroom and more. beyond. The 3D surround sound is designed with DSP technology to provide incredible clarity and precision, so you can start listening to your TV as if you were in a movie theater.

“I was amazed at the power and depth of the bass sounds coming from a bar of this size,” said one person who was delighted with this sound bar. “The device is beautiful, it has a sleek and stylish design … This soundbar has exceeded my expectations thanks to its quality audio and its excellent price!”

US $ 80 US $ 120 at Amazon

Buy the Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim sound bar for TV with more than 40% discount

Enhance your audio experience with an easy-to-configure system. (Photo: Amazon)

Do you want to have incredible audio without paying too much? The Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Soundbar is ultra-slim, has its own subwoofer, and can be yours for just $ 113 out of $ 199.

Five powerful full-range drivers deliver beautiful sound, enriched with deep bass, while Polk’s exclusive voice adjustment technology and Dolby Digital decoding maximize sound clarity and reduce voice delays so you can savor every word of your voice. your favorite movies and shows or every note of your favorite songs. And speaking of sounds, you can also stream music wirelessly from your favorite applications such as Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn or any other directly from your smartphone, tablet or other compatible device with integrated Bluetooth technology.

“Don’t hesitate, the sound is incredible. The voice enhancement / isolation feature is great for enhancing dialogue in programs and scenes with loud music. Bluetooth is great and I love having it hooked up with HDMI, ”shared a buyer.

US $ 113 US $ 199 at Amazon

