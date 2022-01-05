The 5 outstanding film premieres from January 5 to 13

The juiciest premiere doesn’t hit the charts until January 12, a new film adaptation of Macbeth by Joel Coen with Denzel Washington. But before her, all of these are on the billboard. We started!

Flag’s day

Sean Penn returns behind the camera and in front of it to direct, and direct, in this drama in which a family man lives a double life as a counterfeiter, bank robber and con man to support his daughter, played at the age grown up by her own daughter, Dylan Penn.

The critics have not been very pious with this new foray into the direction, the eighth already, of the actor.

Macbeth

Joel Coen (yes, one of the Coen brothers, directors of Fargo, 1996; The Big Lebowski, 1998; No Country for Old Men, 2007; A Serious Guy, 2009) ventures solo into the Shakespearean world to adapt the work of the English playwright, Macbeth.

It is not the first time that this work has been adapted to the cinema. Orson Welles already dared in 1948, embodying the Scottish Lord himself. Now it is Denzel Washington who plays Macbeth and Frances McDormand will see her as Lady Macbeth.

Shot in black and white, the film exudes visual beauty. It opens in theaters on January 12.

Delicious

Comedy about culinary art, set in 1789, just before the French Revolution. A chef who has been fired by his royal boss will end up setting up his own restaurant with the help of a woman who appears in his life wanting to learn about cooking.

Directed by Eric Besnard, known in Spain for his film Pear Cake with Lavender (2015).

The honest spy

German spy movie based on real events and set in the 80s.

The story: Ambitious scientist Franz Walter agrees to work for the GDR’s foreign intelligence service and pledges absolute loyalty to the system until he can assume his new post as a university professor. Franz will soon be forced to use unsuitable practices to get requests from his superiors: surveillance and wiretapping, falsified letters and diagnoses, blackmail and psychological pressure.

Munich on the eve of a war

Another spy that premieres on January 7. Netflix thriller set in the fall of 1938, when Europe is on the brink of war. As Hilter prepares to invade Czechoslovakia, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) desperately seeks a peaceful solution. Young British civil servant Hugh Legat (George McKay) travels to Munich for an emergency conference, where German diplomat Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niehwöhner) is also addressing. Paul is a former classmate of Hugh’s from his time at Oxford. As they both see if war can be avoided, and at what cost, the two friends find themselves at the center of a political plot, in which perhaps their own lives are in danger.

Other premieres of the week:

What do we see when we look at the sky?: film with fantastic touches that presents a romance between a young couple who meet in a bar after meeting several times on the street. But, on the day of the meeting, both have changed their appearance and are unable to recognize each other.

I never cry: Polish film in which a young woman must transport the body of her dead father from Ireland to Poland. As he manages to deal with the foreign bureaucracy using his mischief, he begins to meet his father, in whom he had little interest. @worldly