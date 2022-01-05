The 10 Worst Movie Sequels Ever, Ranked

The ideal sequel builds on its predecessor, adds new elements, and does something even better. Instead, many movie sequels are considered entertaining and reminiscent of the original, but they are spin-offs and weaker.

Some movie sequels do a lot worse. They lose everything that made the original movie entertaining, or they have strange changes that limit the quality of the movie. Some even actively try to change the first movie and make it worse. For this reason, some have earned themselves to be considered the worst sequels of all time.

10 Wonder Woman 1984 undermines Diana Prince’s entire character

Wonder woman It was a resounding success upon its release in 2017. It was one of the DCEU’s first major hits and was also hailed as the first major superhero film directed by a woman. Wonder woman It received praise for its story, its characters, its themes, its images, and its action.

Its sequel, Wonder Woman: 1984 it has not received the same appreciation. Viewers and critics alike appreciate its great visuals, engaging action scenes, and excellent performances by its actors. However, many criticize WW 1984 for its scant plot. Fans don’t particularly like the portrait of Diana. His acceptance that Steve Trevor possesses the body of an innocent man – with actions that many consider to be sexual assault – leaves many fans uncomfortable and tarnishes WW 1984 irretrievably.

9 Mulan II lacks what made Mulan so special

Mulan She received praise for her nuanced and mature history of identity, gender, honor, and war. Mulan it had a beloved feminist protagonist and a musical score. Mulan II tells a very different story.

MulanII focuses on Mulan and General Shang’s relationship on their journey to accompany the princesses to their fiancées. While the relationship formed a sweet and emotional subplot in Mulan, putting her in the foreground undermines Mulan’s strength as a character. Mulan II it lacks other redeeming elements – like good songs – to make up for it.

8 Speed ​​2: Cruise Control lacks the fast-paced action of the original

Although it is not a work of art, Speed garnered positive reviews from the public and critics. Speed It was highly regarded for being purely entertaining, not seeking to rise above itself, and was content to be a well-made action movie, with fast-paced and exciting scenes.

Speed ​​2 it is set on a cruise ship in the Caribbean. Speed ​​2A much more generic film lacking what its title says, it was savagely criticized for its slow-paced plot, poor acting, and unappealing characters. Speed two it won the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Sequel, along with seven other nominations.

7 Mean Girls 2 is cruel and derivative

Mean girlsAfter a slow release, it exploded in popularity and became one of the most remembered films of the early 2000s. In particular, the script and humor from Mean Girls were acclaimed, with many calling it one of the most quotable movies ever.

A sequel to such a beloved movie is always a risky endeavor, and Mean girls 2 lives up to expectations. Mean girls two He does nothing new, as he tells another story of a transfer student who becomes involved in plans against the “Plastics” who rule the school. Mean girls two it lacks the charm of the original.

6 Cars 2 focuses on an unloved supporting character

Cars it was not considered one of Pixar’s most outstanding works. Cars It was a solid and pleasant film at its premiere, with an interesting setting, some very beloved characters and very close themes. Lightning McQueen became a recognizable and popular Pixar character.

Cars 2, strangely, it focuses on Mater, a minor character from Cars who becomes one of Lighting McQueen’s close friends. Instead of telling a story with some real connection to CarsInstead, the sequel is a spy movie with Mater at the center, attempting to take comedy out of a silly southern truck who is a spy. The plot of Cars twoand its focus on Mater have seen it as a poor sequel, and Pixar’s worst movie.

5 Independence Day: Resurgence is an important step back

The Day of theIndependence it was hailed for being an undeniably humane story about destruction on a world scale. The Day of the Independence was especially praised for his characters, his cast, and his undeniably inspiring and moving moments.

Criticism of the sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence, they called it repetitive, bloated and uninspired. With the absence of many popular characters or considered worse written than in Independence Day, Resurgence it is also considered boring, and lacking in the heart that characterized the first film.

4 Grease 2 doesn’t even have good songs

Grease is one of the most popular film musicals in history, instantly recognizable for its cast, music, and 1950s aesthetic. When it premiered Grease, garnered large box office figures and positive reviews, and in 2020 was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry for its importance.

Greasetwo it is much less well known, being considerably less popular. Both fans and critics criticize Grease 2 for its lack of originality, its much less interesting characters, and its much worse soundtrack. The only notable feature of Grease 2 – apart from its poor quality – is to be the first leading role of Michelle Pfeiffer.

3 American Psycho 2: The American girl has almost nothing to do with the original

American psychoDespite its unusual plot and premise, it became a highly successful and popular film. American Psycho was praised for its sharp script, scathing satire, and portrayal of Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman. American psycho 2: All American Girl tells a very different story, that of a college girl who murders her classmates to land an AT role that allows her to quickly break into the FBI.

Initially, All american girl It was an independent film with no connection to American Psycho. But it became a sequel late in production with a prologue scene in which its protagonist kills Patrick Bateman, not played by Christian Bale. All American Girl considers herself poor because of her connection to American Psycho and its lower story.

2 The son of the mask is not funny and lacks the beloved cast of the original

Of the many strengths of The Mask, your cast may be the most loved. The Mask it thrives on performances. The chemistry between Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz established them as leading actors of the 1990s. Additionally, the comedy, visual effects, and soundtrack have been praised.

AreOf The Mask, an independent sequel released eleven years after The Mask, it lacks all these traits. They are Of The Mask told a less interesting story with hardly any of the original cast. It is also criticized for inappropriate humor in its PG rating, and a nearly non-existent plot. Some have even called Son Of The Mask as one of the worst movies ever.

1 Highlander II: the Quickening is ignored by fans and by its own canon

Few movies have developed a cult as fast as Highlander. Fans were drawn to its unique premise, its soundtrack, and its cast. Fans appreciated the story of immortals dueling throughout history for an unspecified prize.

Highlander II: The Quickening try to reconfigure Highlander. Rather than humans who developed immortality, immortals are aliens who forgot their true nature after reincarnating. The Quickening converts Sean Connery’s Ramirez into a now-alive alien wizard. Due to these extensive retcons, fans and other creators of Highlander tend to ignore the existence of Highlander ii, which is often considered one of the worst movies of all time.