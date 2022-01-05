Technical sheet with characteristics, specifications and price

OnePlus has just announced the main specifications and features of the OnePlus 10 Pro, its top-of-the-range model for 2022. It is an evolution with respect to the OnePlus 9 Pro that we saw last year, repeating with Hasselblad for the camera and mounting the best processor of the moment.

So let’s review the specifications of this new OnePlus 10 Pro, that will come to compete with the best of Samsung and Apple, with an OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 and OPPO’s ColorOS ROM.

OnePlus 10 Pro datasheet

OnePlus 10 Pro Screen AMOLED

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

LTPO technology Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM LPDDR5 Storage UFS 3.1 Frontal camera 32 MP Rear camera Main: 48 MP

Wide angle: 50 MP

Telephoto: 8 MP Battery 5,000 mAh

Fast charge 80 W

Wireless charging 50 W Operating system OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 Connectivity 5G

Wifi

Bluetooth5.2

NFC

USB-C Others On-screen fingerprint reader

Dual stereo speakers Dimensions and weight 116.3 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm

Weight: to be determined Price Determined

New batch Snapdragon for the new OnePlus

The new OnePlus 10 Pro will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the direct successor to the Snapdragon 888 that we saw last generation. The panel will be AMOLED, with adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz thanks to LTPO technology.

The device’s battery is 5,000mAh with a fast charge of 80W, figures that we are not used to seeing in OnePlus mobiles. Wireless charging is 50W, so no cable will be necessary to charge the battery in a few minutes. On the memories OnePlus has not revealed capacity, but a configuration of 8/12 GB of RAM and 256 and 512 GB is expected.

The photographic section is configured with a 50 megapixel main sensor, a 50 megapixel ultra wide angle and an 8 megapixel telephoto lens. The selfie camera is 32 megapixels, located in the hole in the screen. OnePlus collaborates with Hasselblad again, especially to improve the color calibration.

This OnePlus does not lack connectivity of any kind, with 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and USB-C. The fingerprint reader is located under the screen and it has a double stereo speaker.

Versions and price of the OnePlus 10 Pro

At the moment, OnePlus has not revealed the price and availability of this new model. Like the rest of the models, we know that it will arrive in Spain, waiting for the first quarter of the year, except surprise.