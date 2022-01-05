Technical sheet with characteristics, specifications and price

OnePlus has just announced the main specifications and features of the OnePlus 10 Pro, its top-of-the-range model for 2022. It is an evolution with respect to the OnePlus 9 Pro that we saw last year, repeating with Hasselblad for the camera and mounting the best processor of the moment.

So let’s review the specifications of this new OnePlus 10 Pro, that will come to compete with the best of Samsung and Apple, with an OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 and OPPO’s ColorOS ROM.

OnePlus 10 Pro datasheet

OnePlus 10 Pro

Screen

AMOLED
Refresh rate: 120 Hz
LTPO technology

Processor

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM

LPDDR5

Storage

UFS 3.1

Frontal camera

32 MP

Rear camera

Main: 48 MP
Wide angle: 50 MP
Telephoto: 8 MP

Battery

5,000 mAh
Fast charge 80 W
Wireless charging 50 W

Operating system

OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12

Connectivity

5G
Wifi
Bluetooth5.2
NFC
USB-C

Others

On-screen fingerprint reader
Dual stereo speakers

Dimensions and weight

116.3 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm
Weight: to be determined

Price

Determined

New batch Snapdragon for the new OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro

The new OnePlus 10 Pro will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the direct successor to the Snapdragon 888 that we saw last generation. The panel will be AMOLED, with adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz thanks to LTPO technology.

The device’s battery is 5,000mAh with a fast charge of 80W, figures that we are not used to seeing in OnePlus mobiles. Wireless charging is 50W, so no cable will be necessary to charge the battery in a few minutes. On the memories OnePlus has not revealed capacity, but a configuration of 8/12 GB of RAM and 256 and 512 GB is expected.

Family Horizontal Rgb

The photographic section is configured with a 50 megapixel main sensor, a 50 megapixel ultra wide angle and an 8 megapixel telephoto lens. The selfie camera is 32 megapixels, located in the hole in the screen. OnePlus collaborates with Hasselblad again, especially to improve the color calibration.

This OnePlus does not lack connectivity of any kind, with 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and USB-C. The fingerprint reader is located under the screen and it has a double stereo speaker.

Versions and price of the OnePlus 10 Pro

At the moment, OnePlus has not revealed the price and availability of this new model. Like the rest of the models, we know that it will arrive in Spain, waiting for the first quarter of the year, except surprise.

