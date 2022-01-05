Sylvester Stallone is back with a competition show! | ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix, the world’s leading television network, has been bringing together world-class athletes from around the world to face them in an action-packed competition series, starring and producing Sylvester Stallone (Creed, Grudge Match) and the producer Dave broome (The Biggest Loser, Strong).

Ultimate Beastmaster is the first international competition series of its kind, which will be adapted to six local versions with narrations in the language, competitors and hosts of each opposing country.

These countries are the United States, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Germany, and Japan. All ten episodes will be available at the same time on Netflix In a global form.

The ten episodes of the series will feature a total of 108 competitors, 18 from each country. Each one-hour episode will have 12 competitors, two from each country, who will take on the challenge of running through the most demanding obstacle course ever made, “The Beast”.

At the end of each episode, a Beastmaster will be crowned and in the final episode, the nine winners from each episode will compete against each other to be the Ultimate Beastmaster.

The local versions from the United States, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Germany and Japan will feature famous hosts and popular local athletes, who will provide commentary during the competition.

“The invitation to team up with Netflix and mega producer Dave Broome in this revolutionary concept was an opportunity that I couldn’t resist, “said the actor and producer. Sylvester Stallone.

“Audiences will see these amazing competitors from around the world try to overcome these grueling challenges – and along the way become champions and heroes. The challenge is unmatched like its creation, I am very excited to be part of it ”, he said.

The hosts for each country are as follows:

U.S: Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Ridiculous Six), Charissa Thompson (Extra TV, Fox Sports).

Brazil: Anderson Silva (UFC Middleweight Champion), Rafinha Bastos (Comedian, journalist and TV personality).

South Korea: Seo Kyung Suk (Actor, Comedian, and TV Host), Park Kyeong Rim (Actress, Comedian, and TV Host).

Mexico: Inés Sainz (Journalist, sports commentator and TV host), Luis Ernesto Franco (Actor and producer).

Germany: Hans Sarpei (Former Soccer Player, TV Personality), Luke Mockridge (Comedian).

Japan: Sayaka Akimoto (Actress), Yuji Kondo (Sports Host).

