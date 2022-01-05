Steven Spielberg’s new film is considered a failure

The last weekend was the long-awaited debut of West Side Story, the acclaimed director’s new musical film Steven Spielberg. Despite excellent reviews, and a two-year wait to be released, the film was considered a failure after disappointing at the box office in New York. U.S Y Canada. It only raised $ 10.5 million.

What is West Side Story about?

According to the official synopsis, the film is about “two teenagers of different ethnic roots fall in love in the city of New York from the 50s. New version of the legendary musical West side story about the confrontation between two New York street gangs, adaptation of a famous play by Broadway ”.

This film adaptation cost 100 million dollars. It is the first musical directed by Steven Spielberg, and it was one of the big bets of the year. The script was written by Tony Kushner, and featured the return of the actress Rita Moreno to the tape that made her famous 60 years ago. West side story recalls the great movies that Hollywood no longer produces so much.

It is worth noting that it is still expected that West Side Story, from Steven Spielberg, do well in the season of the end of the year. However, the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, For younger audiences, next weekend is expected to be the first launch since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic to debut with $ 100 million or more in U.S.

The most watched in American theaters last weekend:

Charm, from Disney, with 9.4 million dollars

from with 9.4 million dollars Ghostbusters: Afterlife, with 7.1 million

with 7.1 million House of Gucci, made by Lady Gaga, with 4.1 million

made by with 4.1 million Eternals, from Marvel Studios, with 3.1 million.

