Steven Spielberg’s daughter Sasha got engaged to Keith McNally’s son Harry

I bet the food, and the video, at the wedding will be great.

Steven Spielberg’s daughter Sasha is engaged to restaurateur Keith McNally’s son Harry.

Balthazar’s restaurateur McNally announced the news on his Instagram, captioning a photo of the couple: “When Harry (McNally) proposed to Sasha (Spielberg) on ​​New Year’s Eve, she… said yes.”

Sasha is Spielberg’s daughter with his wife Kate Capshaw, while Harry’s mother is McNally’s ex, Lynn Wagenknecht.

Sasha, 31, went to Brown University and appeared in high-profile movies like “The Terminal” and “Licorice Pizza.” She performs as a singer under the name “Buzzy Lee” and is scheduled to tour with Haim this year.

She told Blackbook in March, “I really started Buzzy so people wouldn’t see the last name first.”

In the same interview, she seemed to open up about her relationship with Harry. “I went through another breakdown during COVID,” he said. “Then I truly met the love of my life [who] I am with now. The intimacy of meeting someone during COVID, and I hope it is the same intimacy knowing a record, that’s how it has been for me. You have no distractions. There is nothing around you except that person.

Along with a photo of the couple she posted in July, Sasha wrote: “I’m in love and I don’t care who knows! (Please, do not stop following) «.

See this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sasha Spielberg (@sashaspielberg)

Harry helps run his parents’ place, The Odeon. He is also a musician, he just released a song, called Papaya. He has also worked directing music videos for artists like Selena Gomez.

Last March, Harry conducted Sasha’s Tiny Desk concert for NPR.

“We filmed the live performance in Sasha’s childhood bathroom using the toilet as a drummer’s throne and the bathtub for just about everything else,” she wrote on Instagram.

Spielberg and Capshaw have a mixed family of seven children, ranging from Capshaw’s eldest daughter from his first marriage, Jessica, 43, to the couple’s youngest, Destry, 23.

