Steam: the games most desired by players; Dying Light 2, Elden Ring and more
The year has only just begun, but the video game release calendar is not stopping. The expectation generated by some titles is undeniable, and for example, a button: Dying Light 2: Stay Human and Elden Ring, that will land on February 4 and 25respectively, they fight to occupy the highest positions among theThe games most desired by Steam users.
The 25 most desired games among Steam users
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human
- Elden ring
- Party Animals
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- God of war
- The Day Before
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl
- Starfield
- Frostpunk 2
- Warhammer 40,000: Darkside
- Dwarf fortress
- Lost ark
- Monster hunter rise
- KARLSON
- Manor lords
- company of Heroes 3
- Atomic Heart
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 – Heart of Russia
- Win 3
- Forspoken
- Stray
- Slime rancher 2
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- Voidtrain
The list makes one thing clear: 2022 (although not all are confirmed for this year) is presented as a great year for video game lovers. It is no surprise that such relevant releases as Dying Light 2: Stay Human and Elden Ring are on the way to the top of the rankings. Nor could Hollow Knight be absent: Silksong, the sequel to the acclaimed indie starring Hornet of which we hardly know details.
If we expanded the list to 50, names like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Ghotic 1 Remake, Shadow Warrior 3 or The Last Night, which continues to star in one of the longest developments in recent years. Is also present Sonic frontiers, which is scheduled to see the light in the final bars of the year. Without a doubt, it is clear that during the next few months we are going to have fun.
Source: Steam