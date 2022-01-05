Steam: the games most desired by players; Dying Light 2, Elden Ring and more

The year has only just begun, but the video game release calendar is not stopping. The expectation generated by some titles is undeniable, and for example, a button: Dying Light 2: Stay Human and Elden Ring, that will land on February 4 and 25respectively, they fight to occupy the highest positions among theThe games most desired by Steam users.

The 25 most desired games among Steam users

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Elden ring

Party Animals

Hollow Knight: Silksong

God of war

The Day Before

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Starfield

Frostpunk 2

Warhammer 40,000: Darkside

Dwarf fortress

Lost ark

Monster hunter rise

KARLSON

Manor lords

company of Heroes 3

Atomic Heart

Euro Truck Simulator 2 – Heart of Russia

Win 3

Forspoken

Stray

Slime rancher 2

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Voidtrain

The list makes one thing clear: 2022 (although not all are confirmed for this year) is presented as a great year for video game lovers. It is no surprise that such relevant releases as Dying Light 2: Stay Human and Elden Ring are on the way to the top of the rankings. Nor could Hollow Knight be absent: Silksong, the sequel to the acclaimed indie starring Hornet of which we hardly know details.

If we expanded the list to 50, names like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Ghotic 1 Remake, Shadow Warrior 3 or The Last Night, which continues to star in one of the longest developments in recent years. Is also present Sonic frontiers, which is scheduled to see the light in the final bars of the year. Without a doubt, it is clear that during the next few months we are going to have fun.

