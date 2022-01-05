‘Spider-Man’ blows up Twitter with this particular request from fans of the superhero

Mexico City. – Twitter has exploded with users asking for a fourth movie of the Spider-man from Tobey Maguire. With the hashtag # MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 is that this movement begins to demand a denouement to the history of Sam Raimi.

With the successful premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland; Marvel studios Y Sony brought back to the big screen Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire interpreting their respective Spider-Men as they did in the past and in this way creating the multiverse in the UCM.

Watching them raised hopes for fans to be able to see them again in their individual films, especially since their stories weren’t quite finished. Regarding Andrew Garfield, he was only seen trying to overcome the death of Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and the trilogy was canceled. Regarding Tobey’s, it was in 2019 that Sam Raimi said that he was still thinking about doing Spider-Man 4.

It’s hard not to, because another Spider-Man movie comes out every summer! So when you have one yet to be born, you can’t help but think about what it could have been.

It should be remembered that the filmmaker would make a fourth installment where he would have as villains the Vulture and a cameo from Mysterio, However, this was canceled due to the failure that was Spider-Man 3. But now hope resurfaces and fans demand that there be not only Spider-Man 4, but also The Amazing Spider-Man 3 by Andrew Garfield, which is not it just makes more sense, as his story was left unfinished, with no more likely to eventually happen.