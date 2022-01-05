‘Spider-Man’ blows up Twitter with this particular request from fans of the superhero

Mexico City. – Twitter has exploded with users asking for a fourth movie of the Spider-man from Tobey Maguire. With the hashtag # MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 is that this movement begins to demand a denouement to the history of Sam Raimi.

