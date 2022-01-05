Specialties, primary care and precision medicine on the Health agenda for 2022

2022 has started in the middle of the sixth wave of COVID-19. For the second year in a row, the evolution of the pandemic threatens to put a brake on progress in time and form in other priority issues at first sight for the Executive.

Vaccination against coronavirus remains firmly in the foreground. From the outset, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, aspires to repeat the success of the vaccination campaign in our country. “Today almost 38 million people are vaccinated, which means that 9 out of 10 people over 12 years of age have the complete guideline,” he assessed in his 2021 balance. “A success that Spain will repeat with the booster vaccination to the entire population and to our boys and girls from 5 to 11 years old“, Which will make us once again be” an example in vaccination for the rest of the world, “he said.

Looking to the future, Sánchez also pointed out that the Government will persevere in its strategy to deal with the omicron variant: vaccination, use of masks and institutional unity. “Thanks to science, prevention and institutional unity, we will face this new variant of COVID with greater guarantees and strengths. The strength of being one of the first countries in the world in vaccination and in responsibility for the massive use of the mask ”, he stressed.

Precision medicine

But, in addition, the impulse to personalized medicine precision, biomedical research and biotechnology, and digitization in the health key remain in the Government’s sights, with initiatives such as the PERTE for Vanguard Health, one of the projects that the Executive will carry out thanks to the European funds Next Generation EU.

As the president advanced, between 2021 and 2023 they will mobilize in this framework until 1,469 million euros. Of them, more than 982 million euros will be invested from the public sectorwhile close to 487 million euros will come from private sector.

New specialties

Along with the development of these objectives, much more remains to be done in 2022, some challenges pending for years, and even decades. Among the tasks on the waiting list, the drawer of the Ministry of Health continues to house the legislative regulation that will articulate the procedure and criteria for the creation and review of new degrees in health sciences. For a long time, the draft Royal Decree of specialties has been looking for a fit that it has not finished finding, with the COVID-19 pandemic with a large part of ‘blame’. The last of the commitments came from the hand of former Minister Salvador Illa, who in May 2020 projected this RD predicting a positive result for two widely claimed specialties: those of Emergencies and Infectious.

However, the course of events brought a new date, as marked by the now head of Health, Carolina Darias. Specifically, the owner foresaw in September 2021 that the approval of the aforementioned normative project would take place in the first quarter of 2022. From then on, he pointed out in plenary session, the creation and evaluation of new specialties in accordance with this RD would come.

Directing what could be its final stretch – the minister revealed that before the end of the year it would be the subject of a report by the Interterritorial Council. Although there has been no officialization of this discussion, both emergency physicians and infectious disease specialists will be very aware of the steps that are taken, since It is recalled that the Child Psychiatry specialty got a preferential path for approval last August.

Primary care

In mid-December, the Interterritorial Council gave the go-ahead to the Primary Care Action Plan, within the Strategic Framework of Primary Care approved in 2019 and as a result of the commitment reached in the first monograph of the Cisns on the first level of care held in October in Gran Canaria.

As the minister announced during her presentation, the initiative corresponds to two ‘concrete and ambitious’ objectives: to effectively implement the priority actions contained in the strategic framework during 2022 and 2023 and to make effective the conclusions of the commission’s opinion for the social and economic reconstruction carried out by the Congress of Deputies in relation to primary care.

From the outset, with respect to this initiative, the financing formula is pending to be specified in order to materialize it. For now, Health has only announced that the autonomous communities will have to carry out a finalist financing project for Primary Care before the end of the first period of 2022 and that will be carried out through a co-financing framework.

In the absence of defining this new formula, the PGE 2022 includes a budget of 176 million euros to reinforce the Primary and Community Care.

Mental health

On the other hand, the Government has ahead the development of the Action Plan 2021-2024 Mental Health and COVID-19. The initiative was announced two months before the renewal of the National Mental Health Strategy, a document that received the approval of the Council of Ministers at the end of December.

The Action Plan is part of the Government’s response to the emergency caused by the impact of the COVID pandemic in this area and will have a budget of 100 million euros. One of its most anticipated measures, the creation of a suicide prevention helpline, is already reflected in the Official State Gazette. The Government has already registered the number 024 for this purpose, although the line is not operational as of press time. The full development of this project is pending, valid until 2024.

Autonomous financing

Another issue that will have to talk in 2022, with an impact on the health sector although within the scope of the Ministry of Finance, is the reform of the regional financing model. María Jesús Montero has kicked off this debate by sending the autonomous communities a proposal for calculating the adjusted population, which constitutes one of the essential variables of this model and determines the distribution of resources based on demographic circumstances. , social or territorial.

The regions have until the end of January to send their comments on this.. It will be the starting point for an intense debate that will take place throughout the year that has just begun.

You may also like…