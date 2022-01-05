Sony reveals all its specifications and its first game

During its presentation at CES 2022, Sony dedicated a short space to its next-generation virtual reality headset. Although the existence of said device was confirmed from the previous year, until today we know the definitive name: PlayStation VR2. On the other hand, those from Japan have also surprised us by revealing all the specifications of the product and, in addition, the first game, which is based on one of their most popular exclusive franchises today.

As anticipated by various reports from the previous year, the PlayStation VR2 will integrate a OLED 4K HDR panel. That is, the resolution will be 2000 x 2040 pixels for each eye. Also, Sony promises a refresh rate of between 90 and 120 Hz. The field of vision, meanwhile, will be 110 degree. All these features, coupled with the technical potential of the PlayStation 5, are intended to offer a high-quality visual experience.

Regarding the technologies of tracking, the PlayStation VR2 integrates four exterior cameras that will allow you to track the movements of your head without the need to resort to an external camera. Of course, these sensors will also track the position of the controls, called Sense Controllers.

The lenses with adjustable separation and eye tracking. “With eye tracking, the PlayStation VR2 detects the movement of your eyes, so a simple glance in a specific direction can create additional interaction for the game character. Players will be able to interact in a more intuitive and realistic way, allowing increased emotional response and enhanced expression that provide a new level of gaming realism, “says Sony.

Eye tracking will also make it possible to “Foveated rendering”, a rendering technology that allows you to identify where you are looking to offer a greater level of detail in that area of ​​the stage. Of course, it works in real time.

