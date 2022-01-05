Sony excited about new Uncharted preview

With his performances in the most recent saga of Spider-man Y The Avengers, Tom Holland has become one of the main references of the action genre.

Now, the young actor could take another important step as the protagonist of Uncharted, the long-awaited film based on the video game of the same name.

The film has suffered several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, it is expected to hit theaters on February 18.

The saga of Uncharted It is one of the most important in the action and adventure genre, which is why many video game fans are eagerly awaiting this adaptation.

Now, Sony shares a new sneak peek of the movie. It is a two-minute clip that shows one of the most representative scenes in the video game.

In the video we can see Nathan Drake (Holland) do everything possible to return to the cabin of an airplane in flight. Sully, played by Mark Wahlberg, also appears in the scene.

“Learn to work together”

This sequence was part of the first official trailer released by the studio, however, this time we see the whole scene.

Part of the release also includes a new, more detailed synopsis:

Cunning thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by experienced treasure hunter Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts out as a heist job for the duo turns into an exciting, world-wide race to reach the treasure before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes his family is the rightful heir. If Nate and Sully can unravel the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they will find a $ 5 billion treasure and maybe even Nate’s long-lost brother… But first they must learn to work together. “

