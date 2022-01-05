Sonic Prime on Netflix | The series confirms toys and costumes

SEGA of America and JAKKS Pacific have closed a collaboration agreement to work on the expected Netflix animated series based on one of the most iconic characters in video games, Sonic The Hedgehog. This is Sonic Prime, a product that has not arrived in time for the 30th anniversary, but which will be released this year worldwide. Under this partnership, JAKKS will produce: action figures, toys, vehicles, stuffed animals and other collectibles inspired by the series.

Sonic Prime costumes, also in preparation

The press release also confirms that JAKKS has partnered with Disguise to the manufacture of clothing items and accessories. All products in the Sonic Prime line will be sold from 2023, after the premiere on Neftlix.

Leaked image of Sonic Prime.

“SEGA has done an amazing job telling the Sonic story across a multitude of formats,” said Craig Drobis, Senior Vice President of Marketing for JAKKS Pacific. “In addition to the high-quality video games that continue to be released and the second Sonic movie, which will arrive next year, the premiere of Sonic Prime on Netflix in 2022 will keep fans engaged with the brand, opening up a new Sonic multiverse for JAKKS to explore through toys and costumes. Our consumers are not only children, but also collectors, and this brand always hits the mark with distributors and fans year after year ”.

Michael Cisneros, Head of Licenses for SEGA’s North American division, stressed that JAKKS has been able to capture the hedgehog’s personality, so they are “delighted” that the collaboration has materialized. “Sonic Prime will feature the hedgehog’s favorite environments in his new adventureSo we look forward to bringing innovative products to the global audience that will bring the iconic character to life. “

When will Sonic Prime come out?

There is still no specific date for the premiere of Sonic Prime on Netflix but the series is confirmed for 2022 by the platform. Sonic Prime has been produced in collaboration with WildBrain. According to the company, the animated series will be “true to the brand’s principles” and will introduce us to a hedgehog as fast as ever. The live-action Sonic The Movie It is already in the Netflix catalog since September 30, 2021 andApril 8, 2022 will be released Sonic The Movie 2

Source | Koch Media