Sold for more than 1 million the painting ‘Mona Lisa Torera’, by Spaniard Domingo Zapata

The painting ‘Mona Lisa Torera’, by the Spanish artist based in the USA Sunday Zapata, sold for more than a million dollars in a auction held at a UNICEF charity gala on the Caribbean island of San Bartolomé, his advertising agency reported on Tuesday.

‘Mona Lisa Torera’, which was acquired by a American collector anonymous in supervised auction by Sotheby’s firm, featured actor Leonardo DiCaprio among the people who bid on his purchase.

“After a heated bidding war, Zapata’s painting ‘Mona Lisa Torera’ sold for $ 1,027,000, beating DiCaprio’s offer for the piece, “the agency said in a statement.

“A new auction record for my career! I love children and this fills my heart! The 100% will be donated to help children needy, “said Zapata, a Mallorcan living in New York, where he worked in the financial sector before dedicating himself to painting.

Celebrities like actors DiCaprio and Johnny Depp, the American billionaire George Soros, the American financier Goldman Sachs, Diana Picasso (granddaughter of the famous Malaga painter Pablo Picasso), among others, have works by the Spanish.

Zapata has recently been rated by the ‘New York Post’ as “the new Andy Warhol”.

The event, which concluded with a performance by the British artist from Albanian-Kosovar origin Dua Lipa, was designed to raise funds for UNICEF’s work in “caring for and protecting the neediest children around the world.”