Sold for 1 million painting “Mona Lisa Torera”, by the Spanish Domingo Zapata

This content was published on 05 January 2022 – 00:13

Miami, Jan 4 (EFE) .- The painting “Mona Lisa Torera”, by the US-based Spanish artist Domingo Zapata, was sold for more than a million dollars at an auction held at a UNICEF charity gala at the Caribbean island of Saint Barthelemy, its advertising agency reported on Tuesday.

“Mona Lisa Torera,” which was purchased by an anonymous American collector at the auction overseen by Sotheby’s, featured actor Leonardo DiCaprio among those bidding for its purchase.

“After a heated bidding war, Zapata’s painting ‘Mona Lisa Torera’ sold for $ 1,027,000, beating DiCaprio’s offer for the piece,” the agency said in a statement.

“A new auction record for my career! I love children and this fills my heart! 100% will be donated to help children in need,” said Zapata, a Majorcan based in New York, where he worked. in the financial sector before dedicating himself to painting.

Celebrities such as the actors DiCaprio and Johnny Depp, the American billionaire George Soros, the American financier Goldman Sachs, Diana Picasso (granddaughter of the famous Malaga painter Pablo Picasso), among others, have works by the Spanish.

Zapata has recently been described by the New York Post as “the new Andy Warhol.”

The event, which concluded with a performance by British artist of Kosovar Albanian origin, Dua Lipa, was designed to raise funds for UNICEF’s work in “caring for and protecting the neediest children around the world.” EFE

emi / jip / gcf

(Photo)

© EFE 2022. The redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of EFE’s services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express consent of the EFE SA Agency.