Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 5,000 mAh battery, Android 12 and more

We already know the full features of the OnePlus 10 Pro, the new flagship of the Chinese brand for 2022.

OnePlus continues with its information drip about the OnePlus 10 Pro, which will probably continue until the day of the device’s launch in China on January 11. On this occasion, the brand has unveiled part of the technical specifications of your new flagship smartphone.

Among them, we can highlight the inclusion of a 5,000 mAh large battery associated with OPPO’s VOOC fast charging system, capable of reaching a power of up to 80W by cable. We also find the latest installment of Qualcomm’s flagship processor, and a new second generation LTPO display technology.

The OnePlus 10 Pro arrives with the largest battery seen so far in a brand mobile

OnePlus 10 Pro Characteristics Dimensions 163 x 73.9 x 8.5 mm Screen Fluid AMOLED LTPO 2.0

Refresh rate of 120 hertz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM LPPDDR5 Operating system OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 Storage UFS 3.1 Cameras Rear: 48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP 2nd Generation Hasselblad Camera with DUAL OIS

Frontal: 32 MP Battery 5,000 mAh

SuperVOOC 80W fast charge

50W AirVOOC wireless charging Others X-Axis Linear Motor

Dual stereo speakers

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

VoLTE

VoWiFi Departure date January 11 (in China)

Starting with the display, OnePlus has confirmed that its new device comes equipped with a LTPO Fluid AMOLED panel with refresh rate up to 120 hertz, with second generation LTPO calibration, which should translate into greater energy efficiency.

LTPO screens, what are they and what advantages do they have compared to conventional OLED screens

Its data sheet is led by the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, associated with LPDDR5 technology RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

All this will be backed by a 5,000 mAh capacity battery, which represents a significant increase compared to the 4,500 mAh of the previous OnePlus 9 Pro. In addition, the loading speed thanks to the use of OPPO’s SuperVOOC technology, which supports up to 80W power via cable, and up to 50 W wirelessly.

OnePlus has also revealed several details of the multimedia section of the device, highlighting the inclusion of a 2nd generation Hasselblad camera system consisting of three sensors 48, 50 and 8 megapixels, which, we assume, are a wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensor respectively.

We are talking, therefore, of a camera system that, on paper, would not reach the level The one included in models such as the Pixel 6 Pro or the future Galaxy S22 Ultra at a technical level, lacking a telephoto sensor with periscope-type optics capable of extending the focal length beyond three magnifications. The front camera of the OnePlus 10 Pro will have 32 megapixel resolution.

To all that we must add OxygenOS 12, the new version of the brand’s operating system, based on Android 12 and with the ColorOS 12 code as a base.

OnePlus encourages us to stay tuned for more news about the OnePlus 10 Pro until its official arrival on the Chinese market on January 11. Its launch in the rest of the regions is planned for later.

