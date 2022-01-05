Shirtless Leonardo DiCaprio rests on yacht with p – y posse pal Lukas Haas

Ads

A shirtless Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated the new year by relaxing aboard a superyacht alongside his partner Lukas Haas.

The “Don’t Look Up” star was photographed lying in an armchair next to Haas on Tuesday in St. Barts, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The 47-year-old actor and Haas, whose group of friends was aptly named the p – y posse in the ’90s, worked on their tan and basked in the sun while enjoying the beautiful weather.

DiCaprio opted to go shirtless, sporting a light blue bathing suit while Hass donned a patterned bathing suit.

The Acadamy award winner looked relaxed as he propped his hands behind his head and gazed out at the clear blue water.

After a while, DiCaprio seemed to need some shade and covered himself in a white T-shirt while his friend took a smoke break. He also seemed to be enjoying lunch and some drinks at a table with friends. DiCaprio appeared to be in full vacation mode, sipping a Bloody Mary cocktail.

Haas and DiCaprio have been friends since they were young Hollywood stars. LRNYC / MEGA

Last week, the “Titanic” student spent New Year’s Eve aboard the 315-foot, $ 150 million yacht of billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli, nicknamed Vava II. Other important players in the starry party were Jezz Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, Drake, Meek Mill and Jake Paul.

DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Camila Marrone, with whom he has been dating since 2017, was not seen at the lavish event.

DiCaprio is no stranger to the seas and has a long history of sailing in beautiful places.

In 2019, he and Morrone, 24, enjoyed yachting time with Sean Penn off the coast of Italy, and the following year he and his girlfriend celebrated their birthday aboard a ship in Los Angeles.

