Shawn Mendez speaks after his break with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello made up one of the most popular couples in entertainment. Their separation announced at the end of 2021 disappointed fans who did not hesitate to react on social networks. The singer decided to break the silence and related how he feels since he separated from his girlfriend.

“I just wanted to make a little video and thank everyone who has connected with ‘It’ll Be Okay.’ I am having a bit of difficulty in social networks at the moment and my relationship with them, but I have many people sending me videos and telling me what is happening, “said the artist on his Instagram account where he reappeared after several months.

The 23-year-old singer insisted on his passion for music and his new songs. “The ultimate goal is to sit there and have my own truth revealed to me. And many times when I write songs I use music as a platform to get to a place within myself that I couldn’t get through just talking to people or thinking about it. “

“We will make it? This is going to hurt? Oh, we can try to sedate him, but that never works if I start to imagine a world where we don’t know each other. It is making me sick but we will heal and the sun will come out ”, Mendes says in the song that has been praised by his fans. In his social networks, he thanked the support and even the tears that some shed when listening to the song.

“I hope it’s because there is some truth in the song and there is honesty in it. I feel very proud and grateful that you are connecting with her, that people are vulnerable and that people just have fun, “he added about this single, the first he presents after his media break with Camila Cabello.

I just wanted to come here and show my love and appreciation. I see them and I see how much love they are giving to this song, that means a lot to me, “said the artist in the same message on Instagram. Cabello also decided to “detox” from social media after breaking up. “I just want to spend a little less time on my phone this week. I love you all, “said the interpreter.

The couple ended their love story that began in 2019. The two met when they participated in the Austin Mahone concert, when Camila Cabello was still part of the popular Fifth Harmony group. The singer Mendes was already beginning to show his attraction for the interpreter by saying with a jocular tone that he would “have something more” than a friendship.

“I’m sure I would marry her,” Mendes said, although the later years they denied being a couple. In 2019 they coincided with the song “Señorita”, a song that united them beyond friendship since only weeks later they showed themselves holding hands and in loving attitudes. At the end of that year, Mendes confirmed the relationship with the singer, from whom he became inseparable until the end of their courtship.