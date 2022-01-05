Selena Gomez starts 2022 with a bob cut and a perfect beauty look

We may be in 2022, but in the world of beauty, Y2K era trends they continue to gain popularity. If you have any doubts that these are still noteworthy, we recommend heading to Hung Vanngo’s Instagram. The makeup artist shared a photo of Selena Gomez with a look of beauty that radiates sparkles from decades past.

Framed by the elegant bob cut chestnut of the singer, Selena Gomez, —With inward tips and subtle mahogany highlights that enhance the effect throwback– her outlined style cat-eye took an unexpected turn by blurring to achieve a slightly blurry finish. Then, brick brown lipstick with a generous layer of gloss, sporting a perfect contrast to the matte complexion of the star of ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

A perfect brow finish, blush, bronzer and a great deal of attitude showed that, when executed correctly, some details go beyond time and place. Although it seems that the next panorama of the beauty trends It will take us back to the days of Tumblr, the rebirth of the early 2000s has transmuted modern beauty for the better.

