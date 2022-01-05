Selena Gomez lashes out at Disney

The blinding lights of Disney stardom hide numerous shadows. Stars like Lindsay Lohan, Demi Lovato, Britney Spears, Bella Thorne or Miley Cyrus have declared themselves victims from the dream factory, which led to a fame they could not control and resulted in drug abuse, mental illness and countless misfortunes in their young lives.

Selena Gómez (29) seemed to be, along with other stars like Ryan Gosling or Zac Efron, one of the best stops had come out of her early film debut. She had never commented on how it felt to achieve fame as a young girl, when her parents signed an armored contract. However, now free of her ties, the actress has made some unexpected statements in which she explained how she felt during all that stage of her life.

“I didn’t know what I was doing; I just used to run around the filming set “

He has done it in the presentation of the series Only murders in the building (Hulu), which stars alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin and which will premiere on August 31 on the platform. When asked by reporters how filming the series had been compared to her previous jobs, Selena replied, “I gave up my life in favor of Disney when I was very young, and I didn’t know what I was doing. I just used to run around the set ”, a way of admitting that he did not learn much.





“It’s really nice to go back to the small screen and be cast according to my actual age, which is something that rarely happens. I don’t know if I’m a good actress, I just limit myself to doing my job, “added the actress and singer with humility.

In 2012, Selena Gómez put an end to Wizards of Waverly Place , the Disney Channel series that propelled his career to stardom. The actress began her career with only 10 years, in the program Barney & Friends , where Demi Lovato also participated. In 2007, after the success of Wizards of Waverly Place , his career skyrocketed and served as a springboard to a thriving music career and several million dollar contracts with fashion firms.

However, his early fame affected his health. The actress has had to treat various emotional crises and deal with lupus, an autoimmune disease that caused her to undergo a kidney transplant in 2017. The interpreter was even admitted to a rehabilitation center twice, one of them after her breakup with Justin Bieber.

The young woman had many comings and goings with the Canadian singer. “I feel like I was a victim of certain abuse,” she confessed in 2020 in an interview, referring to possible emotional abuse while dating him.

Now it feels more mature and strong. In October he presented Rare and has signed various contracts as a fashion image, in addition to launching a new series.