Sean Penn’s bad conscience

Rebel with a cause, ex-husband of Madonna, friend of Chavez and interviewer of El Chapo, Sean Penn he was already the baddie of the “brat pack”, that group of actors like Rob lowe, Patrick swayze or Demi moore that emerged in the 80s. While Cruise o Michael J. Fox They played spotless American youth heroes, Penn specialized in the dark side. In Bad boys (Rick rosenthal, 1983) gives life to a juvenile delinquent, in Crackers (Louis Malle, 1984), more of the same and in Men face to face (James foley, 1986), plays a gangster. The frown, the grim gaze, the tight-lipped, Penn was the conflicted and sexy of those years of apotheosis of Reagan’s neoliberal capitalism.

In his maturity, Penn has worked with the best American directors, with Tim robbins in Death penalty (1995), heartfelt allegation against capital punishment co-starred by Susan Sarandon, with Clint eastwood in Mystic river (2003) or Gus Van Sant in Milk, for which he won an Oscar as a historic LGBT rights activist in San Francisco. If you doubt, you have been especially influenced by one of those filmmakers with whom you have collaborated as an actor, Terrence malick, in The thin red line (1998) and The Tree of Life (2011), and that he ended up fuming after he cut his appearance in this last film (as if it were the first time he has done it!). In Flag’s dayPenn’s last work as a filmmaker, Malick’s mysticism and the influence of his vision of an America where myth coexists with stark reality.

Restless man, no one was surprised that Penn got behind the camera. Your debut, Strange blood bond (1991), a thriller starring two brothers, one a cop and the other bad, was met with praise. Macho thriller like Crossing the dark (1995) or The oath (2001) both with Jack nicholson They cemented their reputation as a filmmaker with a pulse for turbulent stories. Towards wild routes (2007), a great box office success, based on the true story of a guy who went to live with his clothes in a remote mountainous place, inaugurated a new “mystical” stage that was twisted with the great fiasco of I will say your name (2016) with Charlize Theron Y Javier Bardem, giving life to two rather despondent NGO cooperators.





It will be that a bad movie is enough for one to fall all the rays, Flag’s day she was greeted with ruthless attacks and some fiery praise for her passage through the last Cannes Film Festival. The “transcendent” is a swampy ground for any filmmaker since not all are as good as Malick or Tarkovski himself. Based on a true story, it is clear that in the movie Sean Penn settles accounts with himself as a brawler and an incorrigible criminal who, at the same time that he seems to feel true affection for his daughter, cannot avoid committing all kinds of outrages.

The story is explained from the point of view of the young woman, Jennifer Vogel (Dylan penn, Sean’s real daughter), who recounts an emotional odyssey of reunions and inevitable disappointments in rural America in Minnesota. In Flag’s day, two visions converge, the idealized one of a daughter “in love” with a catastrophic but charismatic father, and the reality of a guy who is nothing more than a petty criminal with pretense. By making his own daughter the lead of the film, in a remarkable debut, Penn underscores the inevitable parallelism between his own charge of conscience for his fatherhood and the story he is telling.

Vogel’s point of view sets the tone. Adaptation of his memories, written in middle age, it is in the distorted memories of childhood where this charming and deceitful figure reaches a higher degree of fascination. From the title itself, Flag’s day, which coincides with the birthday of the delinquent father, suggests that parallelism with the duality of America itself, a territory as mythical as it is endowed with a dark side.

Penn shines as a director in poetic scenes but also in the dramatic ones, giving truth and force to family discussions. He also grants himself one of his best characters as an actor, the one of that type who lies like a scoundrel with absolute conviction denying his own evidence but at the same time seems to feel true affection for his children, also victims of an unstable mother. weak in character.

Anguishing and at the same time beautiful portrait of that rural and unsophisticated America that we see less in the movies, The Day of the Flag transpires in each frame Penn’s affection for that daughter who cannot be forgiven for not having loved as she deserved. In the manner of the great American tragedies, the country where the best and worst is possible, the director performs a deep and poignant reflection of the consequences and trauma associated with unhappy childhoods through that brave young woman who ends up finding a way to free herself through writing.

