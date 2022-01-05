Samsung Odyssey Ark is a massive 55-inch “flexible” curved monitor that you can rotate vertically for an immersive experience.

Samsung has a massive new curved monitor, the 55-inch Odyssey Ark. This massive peripheral outpaces the Odyssey Neo G9’s already remarkable 49 inches by a considerable measure. That’s how monstrous it is.

At CES 2022, Samsung revealed the new 55-inch Odyssey Ark, its largest, curved monitor ever, and that it can also be rotated vertically so that the screen curves over the user’s head.

The Odyssey Ark will hit the U.S. market in the second half of 2022, says Samsung. However, it does not detail important aspects such as an exact launch date, price, technical specifications or if it will focus on the market. gaming or productivity.

The Verge shares the full statement shared by Samsung on the Odyssey Ark reveal:

Odyssey Ark is a next-generation flexible monitor perfect for people who do everything from editing to gaming at home. Ark is the new industry leading gaming display with a 55-inch curved screen and a 16: 9 aspect ratio.

The HAS (Height Adjustable Stand), the pivot and tilt function, as well as the advanced ergonomic design, offers all gamers optimal comfort. This new cockpit-style vertical rotating screen offers a new gaming experience and enables portrait or landscape orientation for multi-task and window setup.

Multiple view options allow users to adjust Odyssey Ark exactly how they want with a fully customizable screen size to suit the game or program without compromising its 4K screen and bright, colorful images. The monitor also features a wireless dial controller to manage lighting and interface.





According to what Samsung shared, the monumental Odyssey Ark has a 55-inch panel, 4K resolution and 16: 9 aspect ratio, and also integrates a wireless knob to control the lighting and the interface, without detailing what he means by this. In addition, to take advantage of its enormous size, its function multi-window allows you to show two different content at the same time.

It is interesting to note that Samsung mentions that the Odyssey Ark is “flexible”, but does not detail in what way. That is, it is not known if it is really a panel capable of folding, even slightly, or it is just a word used as marketing.

For all the information and details of the Odyssey Ark we will still have to wait several months. Finally, this presentation complements Samsung’s participation in CES 2022, where it presented the Odyssey Neo G8, a curved 32-inch 4K monitor, and its new line of Neo QLED smartTVs.