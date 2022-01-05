Samsung, LG and other brands with up to 35% discount

The season of big TVs – and not so big – is here at very reduced prices (Photo: Walmart).

The incredible sales on televisions are the quintessential New Year’s trade event. On the one hand, it is in winter when we live our most homelike moment and we like to get comfortable to spend more time with the family; So what other time would be better to improve your AV equipment?

Maybe you received an extra pay at the end of the year or you were given cash for Christmas; What better opportunity and better reasons to indulge yourself? Walmart knows this and that’s why they have lowered the prices of high-quality, high-definition 4K LED televisions from tech giants like Samsung, Scepter and VIZIO, with prices as low as $ 98. Ranging in sizes from 19 ”to 65”, this explosive New Year’s Eve has something for every viewer, room size and purpose.

Here are the offers …

Taking this TCL for a loved one would be a great way to show your love and care (Photo: Walmart).

On sale for $ 498 (a huge discount of over $ 300), the 65 ”TCL Series 4 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Roku is all you need. High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology provides bright and accurate colors that make the viewing experience more realistic. In addition, you can watch your favorite shows, movies and sports events regularly in HD in a resolution close to Ultra HD.

The custom home screen allows you to access platforms from streaming, cable TV, Blu-ray and game consoles without having to go anywhere or navigate through any menu. But what is the best part? The remote control is very simple and has about half the buttons of any traditional TV control. Put it in your shopping cart before it runs out.

US $ 498 USD $ 800 at Walmart

This TV is like a work of art (Photo: Walmart).

On sale for $ 967 (previously $ 1096), this 43 ”Samsung Frame TV will be a turning point in your home. Along with all the technical specifications you would expect from the beloved brand, this model blends in seamlessly with your décor when not in use. It has a magnetic frame in its design that can be customized to adapt it to the space of your home and an Art mode that transforms the screen into a work of art. The built-in brightness sensor adjusts the display settings based on the light in the space, so that the image doesn’t look out of place (known as a dazzling glow effect). You can even add your photos to the screen and enhance the image with a matching digital mat. This model comes with the basic black frame and a teak bezel that is magnetized for an instant new look.

US $ 967 US $ 1,096 at Walmart

This 50 ”television provides spectacular images (Photo: Walmart).

The LG 50 ”4K UHD Smart TV delivers the features you want but without the price tag that usually comes with it: true 4K, 2160p sharpness, Ultra Surround sound, and a powerful processor that enhances color, contrast and sharpness. Other features include Filmmaker mode, a setting that brings a director’s cinematic vision to your television, and Sports Alert, which gives you current news on your favorite teams, match times and scores, even if you’re watching a movie. Best of all for many users, it offers access to Apple TV, Disney +, Netflix, and LG Channels.

This customer praises them: “The best offer ever. Amazed! Seriously, it was the best purchase I have made in years! This television has everything you need ”. Get one for just $ 398.

$ 398 at Walmart

Decide on Hisensible and get this beauty for only $ 338 (Photo: Walmart).

The Hisense 58 ”4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Roku packs incredible detail on its 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision display with enhanced HDR. Plus, thanks to Roku TV, it’s easy to watch whatever you want with quick access to thousands of streaming channels.

Other features it offers are live streaming of news, television, sports and other content from free and paid channels; Game mode, with which the commands of the controller are applied instantly on the screen; and Motion Xcelerator, which minimizes blur and improves image sharpness (perfect for gaming). Get one for just $ 338.

US $ 338 US $ 388 at Walmart

An extra TV that looks good and also doesn’t cost a fortune (Photo: Walmart).

Are you looking for one more TV for your home (for example, for your children’s playroom)? This 42 ”HDR Class FHD LED smart TV with Roku from Onn, Walmart’s in-house electronics brand, is a great option that won’t make you spend a fortune. Users love this kit and say it allows you to access your apps from a single, easy-to-find point for hassle-free viewing of content. Can’t find the remote control? Use the Roku app on your phone to control the TV.

“Excellent TV for a great price! Compatible with all streaming apps I use, including the Spectrum app, which is like having a second cable box without paying for it. Highly recommended !! ”says a user who has given it a five-star rating.

US $ 218 at Walmart

