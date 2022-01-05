Samsung introduces the Galaxy S21 FE

After a year of speculation about whether or not they would, Samsung finally announced the Galaxy S21 FE.

Same as him Galaxy S20 FE 2020 (FE stands for Fan Edition), this device features most of the flagship level specifications of the Galaxy S21, including a chipset Snapdragon 888 and a 120Hz display, at a lower price: $ 699 for the 128GB model.

With the almost mid-range price tag of the S21 and a compelling upper-midrange option in the Galaxy A52 5G, is another addition to an already crowded place on the line of Samsung.

Characteristics

The Galaxy S21 FE offers a 6.4-inch screen, slightly larger than the 6.2-inch panel of the S21. Outside of that size difference, the S21 FE has a lot in common with him S21.

Your screen is a OLED panel 1080p with 120Hz like the S21. Even the design language is consistent, with the bulge of the camera blending into the side rails of the phone.

The FE includes a chipset of 5nm worthy of a flagshipQualcomm Snapdragon 888 in the United States, Samsung’s Exynos elsewhere) and a 12-megapixel f / 1.8 main camera with optical stabilization, same as the S21.

It even does better on battery capacity, with a cell of 4,500 mAh compared to the S21’s 4,000 mAh (though its slightly larger screen probably matches battery performance).

The fast charge 25W wired, 15W wireless charging, IP68 weather resistance rating.

So what does paying more for S21 get you? More RAM (8 GB in the basic configuration compared to 6 GB in the S21 FE) and a higher resolution telephoto camera.

Aside from the aforementioned battery and screen size differences, that’s it. The Galaxy S21 FE will retail for $ 699 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 769 for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In terms of operating system, this team includes One UI 4.0 based on Android 12.

S20 FE

Samsung presented the S20 FE last year as a full-featured, cheaper alternative to the S20. Also priced at $ 699, there was a bigger gap between it and the $ 999 base S20, making it a great deal.

Things are a little different this time, with the S21 dropping in price to $ 799. There’s also the Galaxy A52 5G, one of Samsung’s top-end budget phones for $ 499.

And don’t forget that Samsung lowered the entry price for its folding devices; With the Galaxy Z Flip 3 priced at $ 999, it’s also part of the conversation.

It’s more than a little confusing, but it’s not a new strategy for Samsung. As Dieter noted in his overview of the S20 line, Samsung takes this “one phone at any price” approach because it can.

“At Samsung we are focused on bringing the latest mobile innovations to more people,” said TM Roh, President and Business Leader MX (Mobile eXperience) of Samsung Electronics. “We have seen an incredible response to the Galaxy line S20 FE Y Galaxy S21So we are following the same approach with Galaxy S21 FE 5G, equipping it with the premium features that matter most to our loyal Galaxy fans, as we focus on delivering a smartphone that can meet the most relevant needs. ”

It also happens to be very good at mixing and matching features for different price points, and a solid support policy that supports most devices makes its budget and mid-range phones hard to beat. With the S21 FESamsung is making another cut in a market that is happily cutting thinner and thinner.

