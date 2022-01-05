Ryan Reynolds: Ryan Reynolds is mistaken for Ben Affleck at a pizzeria | Film and Television

What do you do when someone mistakes you for someone else? Although many would say correcting the person, Ryan reynolds prefers to take advantage of the situation and go with the flow, as they have repeatedly mistaken it for Ben affleck in a pizzeria of New York.

The star of Red alert he told in an interview with the podcast “Dear Hank and John “ what happens every time he visits the place and how he has never bothered to correct them: “They think I’m Ben Affleck and I never correct them.”, he pointed out first.

“There is a pizza place in the East Village of New York that I have been going to for years. They think I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them … I feel like it won’t go well if I reveal it. “, shares the actor.

In addition, he confessed to podcast hosts John and Hank Green that he even answers questions they ask him about Jennifer Lopez, and that the restaurant workers are convinced that he is Affleck because of his seriousness.





Image / Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images “They ask me how J.Lo is doing, and I say ‘great’ and I just grab my pizza and go. When I leave, I think they say, ‘I don’t think Ben Affleck will find it funny. I have to be more cheerful. I have to take care of Ben ‘”Reynolds says. Doesn’t like to make a profit Even if he plays with people who confuse him, Ryan says he doesn’t use the wrong identity to his advantage: “I don’t accept anything, like for example that they were giving me free pizza based on this factor. I proceed normally, like all the other clients, it just happens that they think I’m Ben Affleck “, relates with humor. YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Ryan Reynolds announces his temporary retirement from acting This is not the first time that both actors have been confused by their physical appearance, because in 2015, a fan asked in Twitter if anyone could tell them apart and Ryan himself joked writing in the comment: “Mom, please, I got off Twitter. Now”. Ryan Gosling, the other confusion But the thing did not stop there, because the actor also confessed that he has also been confused with Ryan gosling, and that has happened so many times that he even had to clarify in his social networks how to spot the difference between the two ryan: “I’ve come to say, ‘Well, the difference is easy to spot. Ryan Gosling has blonde hair … “.



Image / eff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images YOU CAN ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds explains his “rivalry” with Hugh Jackman And finally, Rynolds I highlight another feature that undoubtedly characterizes Gosling and that it is very easy to differentiate them: her prominent role in Diary of a passion. “The movie would have failed terribly. It would have been worse. I promise you. It would have been impossible to see“, stating with laughter that he would not have achieved that success if he had played the title role.

